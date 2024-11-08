“What’s the Code?”: Fashion Lovers Interested in Woman’s Stylish R7k Shein Haul

A young woman on TikTok showed app users some of the items she bought from Shein for R7 000

The fashion finds included pants, a pair of golden heels, a stylish jacket, and printed shirts, among other things

Social media users in the post's comment section loved the items and asked the woman for the codes

A woman showed her R7 000 Shein haul. Images: @nomasont0_.

Source: TikTok

Some people often discover trendy outfits on Shein that turn heads and leave a lasting impression. Recently, a woman showcased her latest haul, unveiling a collection of eye-catching items that cost her a significant amount.

Woman shows her stylish Shein haul

A beauty and fashion TikTokker named Noma, who uses the handle @nomasont0_ on the social media platform, showed people what she bought for herself while shopping online.

Noma isn't the only woman who loves her shopping haul. Recently, a woman compared what she ordered versus what she got online.

Another avid shopper shared her Shein pop-up store experience and South Africans were impressed, to say the least.

Noma, who paid R7 000 for the order and R1 686 for customs, bought a gold handbag, one pair of white and one pair of baby blue pants, shapewear, a white jacket, long-sleeved printed shirts, gold heels, and a stylish brown top.

Watch the video below:

Fashion lovers want the codes on Shein items

A few social media users entered the comment section and showed an interest in the items the woman bought from Shein by asking for the codes. Others were also surprised by the box's size, despite Noma calling it a mini haul.

@nono_keliso politely wrote to the young woman:

"Please share the code for the white jacket."

A curious @bridgey110 asked:

"What's the code for those gold heels?"

Surprised by the unboxing video, @shane_xx6 added in the post's comment section:

"Mini?"

The Shein shopper replied:

"Some clothes are not mine, hence the full box, but I only showed a few items."

@nandiey__thole laughed and said to Noma:

"Next time, don't show the box, but hopefully, in December, you can buy yourself a whole box."

Woman unboxes massive R20k Shein haul

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who went all out on a R20 000 Shein shopping spree and shared the unboxing video on TikTok.

She gave people a glimpse of the number of items she managed to buy from the online store. While some viewers admired her wardrobe upgrade, others joked about not being able to clear their carts with smaller amounts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News