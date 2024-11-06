“You’re a Natural Blonde”: Internet Impressed With Woman’s R350 Shein Wig

A young woman on TikTok shared that she bought a blonde wig from Shein, which only cost her R350

Although she transformed it into something spectacular, she told people that it would tangle and how to remedy the situation

Members of the online community loved the affordable wig and told the woman the colour suited her

A woman bought a R350 Shein wig. Images: @mpho_modisha

Source: TikTok

Despite rising custom fees, Shein remains a go-to for affordable fashion finds, drawing shoppers who trust it to deliver budget-friendly options.

A woman scored a stylish wig from the online store, showing that low-cost choices are still within reach.

Shein shopper buys R350 wig

A content creator named Mpho took to her TikTok account (@mpho_modisha) to show interested app users the blonde wig she bought from Shein that she had combed out to look stunning.

Not breaking the bank, she noted she only paid R350 for the synthetic item and R180 for customs.

In her post's caption, Mpho shared that the wig took roughly two weeks to arrive in her possession. She also used little to no heat on the item and warned people that because the wig tangles, it was best to use a claw clip and a detangling brush.

Watch the video below:

R350 Shein wig turns heads

Although a few people complained about the wig tangling, many social media users loved the look of the woman's synthetic Shein wig.

@luyanda.heavygirl laughed and shared:

"This wig attracts a lot of men. They are calling me Beyonce."

Impressed with Mpho's purchase, @sandiselwekubeka exclaimed:

"You're a natural blonde!"

@athenaacarey1 wrote in the comments:

"What a gorgeous colour."

Loving what they saw on their screen, @_palesalegodi said to Mpho:

"Okay, fine. I’ll buy the wig. You look stunning."

@zamawelase_madondo shared their suggestion about helping with the tangling:

"You should spray it with fabric softener. Even when washing it, you should use it."

A hopeful @siyamthandaloveyn told the online community in the comment section:

"I’ll install it tomorrow. I hope it doesn’t tangle."

Woman's R45 Shein wig leaves SA curious

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared that she paid an extra R45 for a wig she bought from Shein.

The black 16-inch wig came with a wig cap, a brush for the edges, and an installation guide. Online users couldn't believe the digital content creator paid a low price for the product.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News