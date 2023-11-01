Global site navigation

Congratulations pour in as 1st Miss World SA Dr Claude Mashego prepares for Miss World 2023 in India
by  Molebogeng Seemela
  • The queen crowned to represent South Africa at the Miss World has been chosen as Dr Claude Mashego
  • She was picked at the first Miss World SA, hosted by Minnie Dlamini over the weekend
  • Congratulations pour in for the former Miss Mpumalanga, who has begun her reign and is preparing for the world show

Dr Claude Mashego has been crowned as first Miss World SA.
Dr Claude Mashego is set to represent SA at the Miss World pageant in India next year. Images: @zeetakesnicepictures, @claudemashego
Source: Instagram

South Africa has a new beauty queen, a combination of beauty with brains. Her name is Dr Claude Mashego, a 24-year-old former Miss Mpumalanga, who was crowned the first Miss World SA in a beauty pageant hosted by Minnie Dlamini over the weekend.

What is Miss World SA?

Miss World SA is a stand-alone pageant owned by Carol Bouwer Productions tasked with choosing a worthy winner to send to the Miss World stage. Next year's event will be held in India.

When Briefly News previously spoke to the owner, Carol Bouwer, she said:

"It is absolutely exciting to work with young South African women to change the narrative about our prospects and to reposition our nation beyond beauty, but looking at women's leadership, philanthropy and sisterhood."

Dr Claude Mashego crowned and congratulated as first Miss World SA

The newly crowned beauty queen took to her Instagram to share her glory in the show that was broadcast on SABC 3.

Check out the crowning ceremony pictures posted by the organisation below:

Here are the congratulatory messages that came in:

@dr_boitumelo said:

"MISS WORLD SA. God’s glory shown through you."

@missosology_za congratulated:

"Congratulations, queen!!!!! I wish you all the best for the year ahead."

@ambersletcher complimented:

"You are a queen inside and out."

@pageants_za said:

"Hue congratulations Claude! May you have a blessed reign ahead."

@skhayism was profound:

"God is the best chess player I know!!! Thank you for your obedience mama. Congratulations."

@tc_modelmanagement added:

"Congratulations on winning the title! My girls and I were there and we are so happy you won! You were phenomenal."

