The South African controversial influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee previously went on a rant about her being scammed R15K

The star shared on her Instagram page that she got scammed of her money after she rented out a Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Many netizens weighed in on the matter after Musa Khawula shared the receipt that Cyan lied about being scammed

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cyan Boujee claimed she was scammed. Image: @cyanboujee24

Source: Instagram

It's a new year, and the controversial influencer and YouTuber Cyan Boujee is still causing havoc and drama on social media.

Cyan Boujee claims to have been scammed

Social media has been buzzing as the social media influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee has been making headlines online after she claimed to have been allegedly scammed of R15K.

Recently, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared some receipts regarding Boujee's claims that she was scammed of her money; Khawula also revealed that Cyan rented a Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which she had damaged, leaving the owner with a lot of expenses, which he had to pay.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Musa Khawula wrote:

"Remember when Cyan Boujee went on a rant about being scammed r15 000? Here's what happened: Cyan Boujee has been renting the V-class that she publicly claimed to own; Cyan Boujee damaged the V-class (exhibit c) and informed the owner that it wasn't her responsibility to fix it. Cyan Boujee then asked for and paid R15 000 for an extension on the rented V-class, which the owner then used to fix the damaged car. The costs to fix the vehicle exceeded the R15 000 Cyan Boujee had paid for the extension, and the owner had to spend a further R10 000 from their own pocket. We are also learning that Cyan Boujee doesn't have a driver's licence."

See the post below:

Netizens weigh in on the matter

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the receipts on social media, many netizens shared their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Barffoon said:

"Why would she rent a car without taking insurance, and who rents a car without buying the tyre and windscreen cover? If she had rented from well-known rental companies such as Budget, first car, Europcar and stuff, she wouldn't have had this problem."

@Sisa_Magwaza questioned:

"How did they give her a car without a licence?"

@MakiMarish commented:

"This young lady is a bit of a mess. How did she buy a Range Rover without a licence?"

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"That girl is just a scam, shame on her."

Cyan Boujee's singing skills impress netizens

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee showcased her singing skills in a viral video.

The video comes after Cyan recently trended for her before-and-after surgery photos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News