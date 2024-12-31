Cyan Boujee's body transformation has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with fans debating her before and after pictures

Some praised her face card, while others criticised her body, particularly around the tummy area, and compared her to a can opener

The media personality is part of a growing trend of celebrities, including Gogo Skhotheni, Jojo Robinson, and Khanyi Mbau, who underwent surgery in 2024

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Cyan Boujee has had one of the most shocking body transformations in South Africa. The controversial media personality has been open about the several surgeries she has had.

Cyan Boujee flaunted her stunning hourglass figure in a steamy picture. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee shows off her curves

Social media users are still on the fence about Cyan Boujee's body. Fans have shared mixed reactions to before and after pictures of the media personality. Cyan is among the many celebs, including Gogo Skhotheni, Jojo Robinson and Khanyi Mbau, who went under the knife in 2024.

Cyan recently turned heads when she left little to the imagination in a neon outfit. Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula reposted Cyan's picture on X. See the picture below:

Fans react to Cyan Boujee's picture

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's picture. Some could not get enough of her face card, while others commented about her body.

@Petite_Penny said:

"Something is off here around the tummy area."

@khuliso_Neels wrote:

"Lethal face card. 🧎"

@LavitaSonOfGodd added:

"Khona into e off akusalingani manje."

@Zayen30 wrote:

"The South African National Bicycles Association is pleased with this transformation. BMX Pro Max."

@Burnerburnerac5 said:

"It's wise for young women to wait for their adult bodies/‘second puberty’ before getting any surgery before getting any surgery. Cyan looks like a can opener ffs."

@Hozeh5 commented:

"She is a beauty.🔥"

Cyan Boujee shows her bruised face and body in video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee sparked concerns among social media users when she showed her severely bruised face and body after an alleged attack by her boyfriend.

Cyan Boujee recently revealed that her boyfriend attacked her and left her with a swollen face and body. The DJ shared that she was admitted at a medical facility because of the bruises.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News