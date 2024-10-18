A woman’s luxe shoe purchase, packaged in a chic green box, sparked playful scrutiny on social media

The unboxing video which shows her beautiful Gucci shoes amassed 2.1 million views on TikTok

Netizens put their detective hats on and tried to determine if she was linked to the viral “George”

A woman shared an unboxing video of her Gucci shoes. Image: Stock photo/Getty and @sthair039/TikTok

When it comes to luxury unboxing clips, Mzansi always pays attention. This time, they’ve added a cheeky twist!

Gucci shoes video goes viral

A video of a woman showing off her pricey shoes, beautifully packaged in a chic Gucci box, has gone viral with 2.1 million views.

But the focus quickly shifted from the fabulous shoes to one burning question: Did George buy them?

Mzansi side-eyes woman's purchase

Online investigators' instincts kicked in, asking the lady to show us the purchase receipt and quizzing her about the viral George.

Watch the video below:

Mystery behind George

For context, George is the infamous name on everyone’s lips, after a woman went viral for exposing her husband for buying a pair of R18k female Gucci shoes she never received.

The scandal had Mzansi buzzing, and since then, netizens have been on the lookout for the person who received a gift from George.

See some comments below:

@Faith_JesusBaby posted:

"Is this shoe on special or what? 😂😂😂"

@NosibusisoWilliams commented:

"So we are all waiting to see this one particular shoe in every Gucci shoe unboxing? 😭😭"

@Nonsense_COMMENTER wrote:

"Dangerous time to be unboxing Gucci shoes. 😂"

@SAPS joked:

"Sisi awume kancane, asidlali la."

@L🎀 asked:

"Are those the shoes from George we need answers? 😭😭"

@Mashudu said:

"It's not the one. Let's move comrades. 🤣🤣"

@its.sky.shroff✓ asked:

"Do you perhaps know any George? 😭"

@Neyo Blue_ added:

"Sisi we need proof of everyone who bought Gucci shoes. Sinengxaki as a country. Thank you."

Gucci shoe cheating husband bought for mistress

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a lady cracked the first part of the investigation and shared how she got the exact shoe on her TikTok account.

In a detailed explanation video, the lady shared that she first searched for shoes valued at R18.3K, and after she got a few matches, she used the shoe code to get the exact shoe.

