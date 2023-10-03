Kefilwe 'Kefiboo' Mabote is living it up in Paris and can't help but share some memorable moments on social media

The luxury influencer recently attended an A-list party and rubbed shoulders with some stars including Venus Williams and rapper YG

Kefiboo also captured some moments with Usher Raymond who was hosting the star-studded Rendez-vous á Paris event

Kefilwe ‘Kefiboo’ Mabote captured memorable moments at Usher's Rendez-Vous Á Paris party where she wined and dined with Halima Aden and Venus Williams. Images: kefilwe_mabote

Kefilwe 'Kefiboo' Mabote recently partied up a storm with some Hollywood A-listers. The luxury fashion and lifestyle influencer attended a party in Paris where she dined with the stars including tennis champion Venus Williams and model Halima Aden.

Kefiboo shared clips from her night, where she struck up a conversation with Usher Raymond who was hosting the Rendez-vous á Paris party.

Kefiboo rubs shoulders with Usher and Venus Williams

In an Instagram post, Kefiboo shared a clip from her night with the stars.

The Yardley London partner partied up with the likes of Usher Raymond, Venus Williams, as well as American model, Halima Aden at the Rendez-vous á Paris party.

"What a time we had at the @usher Rendez-vous á Paris last night!"

DJ Zinhle and bestie Moozlie recently met Usher Raymond at his Life is a Melody concert which caused a social media stir.

Mzansi amped at Kefiboo's success

Mzansi couldn't help but praise Kefiboo's growth in the influencer space that's landed her in rooms with some powerful people:

halima praised:

"You are drop-dead gorgeous my dear!"

casspernyovest said:

"Song choice too!!!!"

lornamaseko responded:

"Let be honest - SA girls KEEP doing it. Missing you in NYC this time."

ladynam_bm commented:

"You’re the star here!"

sixxking posted:

"I love you twin!"

boity added:

"You’re THAT girl!!!"

therealbrinnette praised:

"Hai jealous down my friend… You are living your best life!"

s4de_u said:

"Yessss & looking amazing as per!"

fundi_kumalo joked:

"I would’ve licked his face then got kicked out."

t.faithmasoa responded:

"That’s the life God had for you all along. You are just blending in easy with them. Actually those are your people babes."

senzi_ndungane commented:

"You will always be famous, baby!"

