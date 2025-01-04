Nadia Nakai recently showed that she has a strong connection with late rapper AKA's daughter Kairo Forbes

AKA was in a serious relationship with Nadia Nakai when he was gunned down while in Durban in 2023

The All Eyes On Me hitmaker was survived by his daughter Kairo Forbes, who made an appearance in a clip with Nadia Nakai

Nadia Nakai has remained in Kairo Forbes' life since her rapper dad died. The Naa Mean rapper has shared videos spending time with Kairo Forbes before.

Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes took part in a TikTok dance challenge to 'Mamushi' by Megan Thee Stallion. Image: @nadianakai / @kairo.forbes

Kairo Forbes and Nadia Nakai got lots of attention on social media after participating in a dance challenge. The video of Nadia Nakai and Kairo got over 200,000 views on X.

Nadia Nakai and Kairo Forbes slay dance challenge

In a video reshared by @pmcafrica, Kairo and Nadia did the TikTok dance to Megan Thee Stallion's hit song Mamushi. Watch the video below:

SA gushed over Nadia and Kairo

Many commented that they admired how Nadia and Kairo maintained a relationship despite AKA's passing. People applauded Nadia for sticking around and building a bond with Kairo. Others complimented AKA's daughter's dance moves.

@Tha_GMT commented:

"Heban, now I see Nadia in a different light!"

@Lindani60359771 wrote:

"Kairo is the winner here, Nadia is not sure of the dance."

@Bongs_85 added:

"Kairo ate 💀 "

@KwambiKing joked:

"She definitely doesn't have two left feet like her daddy 😂❤️"

@_renaey_xx was amused:

"Kairo definitely has a better rhythm than her dad, AKA, had too many left feet 😭."

@TalentNyonie gushed:

"I love how this relationship was maintained 🫶"

@Tee_091993 cheered:

"Nadia, she’s a keeper 💯 ❤️ "

@Hozeh5 was moved:

"That's so sweet.♥️👌"

@Agri_related was touched:

"Keenan smiling from above 🙏❤️"

Nadia Nakai's emotional post for Kairo Forbes' bday melts hearts

Briefly News previously reported that Nadia Nakai took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of Kairo Forbes, the daughter of AKA and DJ Zinhle on 9 July.

With a heartfelt message, adorable pictures, and videos, Nadia expressed her love and warm wishes for the eight-year-old.

Fans flooded the comment section and joined Nadia in wishing Kairo a happy birthday and showing appreciation for their tight bond.

