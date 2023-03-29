A 62-year-old KZN woman graduated from the University of Stellenbosch with a Master of Science in Food Nutrition and Security

After losing her home during the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, Mbali Ngcamu moved to Cape Town to study in a field that could help her community

Ngcamu wants to change the narrative for black women in business after experiencing hardships as an entrepreneur

Staring straight into the face of adversity, for Mbali Ngacu, giving up was never on the cards. The 62-year-old graduated with a Master of Science in Food Nutrition and Security from Stellenbosh University.

Ngcau wanted a degree to help empower black women entrepreneurs and solve various problems, including food security.

Ngcau was forced to change her career due to ill health

Having no other option, she was forced to change careers when she had a visual impairment, making it impossible for her to continue as a radiographer. If that was not enough, the recent graduate lost her home during the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and had to battle a severe thyroid condition.

Left to fend for herself and her family following the devastating blow to her career, Ngacu decided to open a bakery where she was exposed to discriminatory treatment, forcing her to close her business.

Radiographer looked at changing career paths to empower other women

The KZN local refused to let that deter her goal, which was a desire to understand issues affecting her community. After losing everything, she decided to further study in the Western Cape and relocated.

Ngacubu says:

“I was not ready to give up.”

The well-educated lady's only desire is to help other women entrepreneurs grow.

Ngcamu has an impressive educational background

The 62-year-old has a BA in Social Sciences, a BCom in Small Business Development, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Disability Studies from the University of Cape Town. She started a Master of Philosophy in Inclusive Innovation, which she has not completed as yet.

Ngcamu registered for a Diploma in Nutrition to help her understand food which she aims to use to assist others in understanding food better and assist with specific chronic diseases.

She says:

"By taking our own health seriously and into our own hands by choosing what we eat, we can one day have a country free of malnourished children with stunted growth”

The independent lady now has her practice dealing with gut health and is working on a food bank project with the Technology Innovation Agency. She also aims to finish her PhD in 2023.

