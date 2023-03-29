A well-known restaurant in Hillcrest, Durban, is gunning for a mother for alleged false accusations of attempted kidnapping

The mother took to Facebook to accuse a woman, a celebrity's nanny, of trying to make off with her two-year-old

Bona Terra Café denies the allegations and is demanding an apology before the close of business on Wednesday, 29 March

DURBAN - A popular eatery in Hillcrest, Durban is on the defensive after a mother accused one of its patrons of trying to kidnap her two-year-old son.

Bona Terra Café has accused a mother of exaggerating after alleging that her two-year-old was almost kidnapped at their eatery. Image: Bona Terra Cafe/Facebook & stock photo/Getty Images

Bona Terra Café has emphatically denied the allegations and given the mother until the close of business hours on Wednesday, 29 March, to issue an apology.

The mom took to Facebook to allege that an unknown woman came up from behind her son, covered his eyes and picked the two-year-old up. The since-deleted post said the woman began walking away with the little boy.

The mother added that she jumped into action and quickly grabbed the child from the woman. The woman reluctantly let go of him, TimesLIVE reported.

The mother wrote:

"I went looking for the manager to call the police, but on my way I noticed the woman sitting at a table with other patrons. I stopped and asked her what her motive was. Again, she just said sorry and started crying."

Durban restaurant slams allegations of attempted kidnapping at its establishment

Bona Terra Café management released their own statement, reducing the incident to a mere misunderstanding.

According to the café, the unknown woman is a nanny employed by a celebrity who was dining at the eatery. The nanny had allegedly played with the little boy shortly before the incident.

The statement accused the mother of making false allegations and causing a scene without ascertaining the truth first.

Bona Terra Café demanded:

"We would like to urge the complainant to issue a complete apology to all parties on all platforms to resolve this matter amicably, by COB Wednesday."

The establishment did not say what would happen if the mother doesn't apologise.

