Two outstanding female students from Ghana have been named best speakers at the recently concluded Model African Union contest

Eugenia Afua Adoma is a Legacy Girls' College student, while Lois Nana Akosuah Mensah attends Chemu Senior High School

A netizen congratulated the pair on social media after they won the 2023 edition of the competition

Two brilliant Ghanaian female students, Eugenia Afua Adoma and Lois Nana Akosuah Mensah have been adjudged best speakers at the just-ended 2023 Model Africa Union event.

The duo raised the flag of Ghana high at the event hosted by the Africa Leadership Academy, South Africa.

Adoma and Mensah celebrated online

Adoma, a Legacy Girls' College student, and Lois of the Chemu Senior High School were gold medalists at The 2022 Orators Public Speaking Challenge in Ghana.

Ghanaian girls win best speakers at 2023 Model Africa Union event in South Africa. Photo credit: Rakop Tanyakam/EyeEm/The Orators (Instagram).

In a Facebook post, The Orators shared images of the girls to celebrate their coveted achievements.

''Congrats to Eugenia and Lois for being adjudged best speakers at the just-ended Model Africa Union event hosted by the Africa Leadership Academy, South Africa,'' part of the post read.

Netizens took to the comments section to shower accolades on girls for laudable milestones.

See the photos below:

Netizen praises Adoma and Lois

Congratulations . Splendid job done.

Orators Championship 2022: Achimota School wins competition

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that brilliant students of Achimota School emerged as the winners of the second edition of the Orators Inter-Schools Public Speaking Championship.

In three thrilling speaking rounds, 24 students from 12 schools across five regions competed with their original speeches.

At the National Theatre in Accra, Frederick Arko and Konadu Kwasi Etsiakoh prevailed over intense opposition to win the prize for 2022.

Girl from Chemu SHS wins Overall Best at the 2022 Orators Championship

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a Chemu Senior High School student was adjudged the Overall Best Orator at the 2022 Orators Inter-School Public Speaking Championship.

In addition, Loise Mensah triumphed against opposition from other articulate competitors to win the Best Impromptu Speech prize.

The defending champions, Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, took second place, followed by Legacy Girls' College in third place and Chemu Senior High School in fourth.

Source: YEN.com.gh