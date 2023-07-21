A woman's recent act of sharing a female engineer's payslip has left Mzansi in astonishment

The payslip revealed a remarkably high salary, challenging traditional beliefs about gender-based income disparities

The post garnered attention prompting netizens to ask which type of engineering this individual was doing.

A woman shares a payslip of a female engineer, which has stunned people. Images: Getty Images/@lifereset_za/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a remarkable show of transparency, a woman recently shared the payslip of a female engineer, leaving Mzansi in disbelief.

Woman shares payslip of a female engineer

TikTok user @lifereset_za shared in a video a woman engineers payslip, which showcased an unexpectedly high salary. The payslip revelation sparked a wave of conversations and raised eyebrows across the internet. The woman came across the payslip and decided to share and showcase the engineer's impressive salary.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned at the engineer's salary

The shocking revelation quickly trended, with netizens expressing their amazement and support for the female engineer's success.

The post resonated deeply, shedding light on the need for equal pay and opportunities for women in the workforce.

Peeps flocked to the comment section and said;

@dugmoremlobisie commented:

"Have been an engineer for a very longtime, pay slip was very suspicious."

@Thandie said:

"Lol the day she posts medical technologists payslip I am going to cry shame because we are the laughing stock."

@Thandazani Nomy Mahl said:

"This was during the Performance bonus period."

@Maluda commented:

"You should do a series of the lowest salaries, I'd gladly send you mine."

@user970009317064 said:

"mine engineers of course."

@Classycouturesa commented:

"Hae which company we want to send our cv."

@KHUMO said:

"Wait this person earns R800k+ a month before deduction?"

@MamaPablo16 commented:

"Performance Bonus probably paid out as well. Could be an Engineer at a Mine."

