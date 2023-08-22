In Royal Tyres' 84-year history, Jasmeena Patel Shiba makes history as the first woman to hold the position of director

Her journey from being an IT Analyst to a big shot in the car industry wasn't easy, but the independent woman pushed through

Shiba's journey shows that women do indeed play an essential role in the car industry

Jasmeena Patel Shiba paves the way for women in the automotive industry. Images: Pictures Supplied/Getty Images.

In a world where men usually dominate the car industry, Jasmeena Patel Shiba is making history.

Jasmeena Patel Shiba is breaking barriers for women in the car industry

Patel is the first female Director of Royal Tyres in the company's 84-year history.

The Durban-born beauty first entered the car industry when she worked at her father's business during the school holidays. That was the start of her unconventional career in the automotive industry. The director moved from an IT Analyst to an automotive business owner and never looked back.

In both life and business, Jasmeena lives by Ben Franci the quote:

"It goes like this. Be all in or get all out. There is no halfway."

Patel Shiba aims to empower women in the automotive sector

Being a strong advocate for women's empowerment, the 48-year-old has proactively taken steps to uplift fellow women in her business and the industry. By organising women empowerment programs and offering free workshops on tyre-changing skills, she cultivates a sense of unity and companionship among female customers and colleagues.

For women who want to enter the car industry, she has some great advice:

"By focusing on goals, leading by example, and persevering through challenges, women can shatter barriers and make their mark."

Her journey shows that women have an incredible place in the car industry. It also shows how tough and determined women can be. In a challenging field, she shines as proof that you can make it with grit and character.

