Mohale Motaung shared a video of himself brushing his non-existent hairline, which quickly went viral among Mzansi people

South Africans couldn't stop laughing in the comments section after Somizi's ex-husband claimed it was an afro

Peeps said Mohale was being wishful and then trolled him by saying he was brushing his thoughts, not his hair

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mohale Motaung recently had Mzansi laughing out loud when he posted a video of him proudly brushing his mpandla, saying it's an Afro.

Mohale Motaung gets trolled for claiming his mpandla is an Afro. Image: @mohale_77/Instagram and @mohale_motaung/Twitter

Source: UGC

In the video, Motaung turned left to the right, showing off his "afro." In the tweet's caption, the media personality seemed pleased with his hair and even declared himself part of the men who rock their afros without shame.

Mzansi trolls Mohale Motaung's "Afro" after he showed it off in a video

According to IOL, Mohale's hairline has been the talk of the town since 2020, with people making fun of him, saying he was too young to have impandla. It wasn't different when Somizi's ex-husband dropped the video, claiming he had an afro. Netizens trolled him, saying:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@BassieHuma said:

"Babe, o brushang? Di thoughts?"

@Mqoqindlela shared:

"Are you yet to put the Afro on chomi?"

@leboclive posted:

"Which Afro?"

@rxnald_tt replied:

"Hair said: Downloading in progress."

@PressPlaySA commented:

"Waitse, I wonder why people get surprised when they see mpandla. It’s natural and people saying that have finished hairlines."

@YOURTHICKkCHEf wrote:

"I need your confidence in my life."

@AyandaNangu reacted:

"As I shave mine. I have been putting it off."

@VanessaKay_M also said:

"Meriri ya shota but your face is pretty."

@Avantage___ also shared:

"Your afro is coming along just fine chomie."

@sivenattt added

I love this natural Afro hair. Wear your hair proudly, you don’t need a weave."

Woman flaunts healthy long and natural 4C hair in viral TikTok video, people curious about hair care routine

In other stories, Briefly News reported that TikTok user, @linajuly31, posted a clip of her gorgeous natural hair. The ladies on the social media platform were envious and said she was so lucky.

Many wanted to know how she grew her hair and asked for product recommendations. The viral video has nearly one million views from SA ladies who wish to have long tresses like her.

One of the biggest hair brands, Carol's Daughter, says moisturising is crucial for 4C hair growth and flourishing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News