A video of two people at a cemetery became a viral post on TikTok

The clip of the presumed couple's strange meeting place left people speculating about them

South Africans were in stitches over the eerie scene of the man and woman

Seeing a date at a cemetery caught people's attention. Online users were left with many questions after the odd sighting.

A couple spotted at a graveyard in a TikTok video went viral. Image: @nomahlubilethiba

Source: TikTok

The video of the couple at the cemetery was posted on 22 February 2026. South Africans were stunned after speculating about the people found in the place of the dead.

In a TikTok video, a person, @nomahlubilethiba, was recording when they were passing by a cemetery. They managed to record a couple that appeared to be on a date. The pair was facing each other, holding hands, swinging them while standing all alone at the graves. The TikTokker used a fitting trending sound, a song with lyrics that translate to "We will meet at the graveyard." Watch the video of the graveyard couple below:

South Africa amused by cemetery couple

People thought the clip of the people at the cemetery was hilarious. Many shared puns about the couple meeting in a place for the dead. The song in the video is usually used to document life-threatening moments, but people agree the couple's cemetery date fits it best. Online users speculated, and some joked that it could be a supernatural union caught on camera. Read people's comments below:

People were touched by the couple's romance at a cemetery. Image: Andres Ayrton

Source: UGC

_iNkosi.Kxng_official🇿🇦 was amused by song choice:

"Finally, there's a video that correlates with the song 😭😂"

PrettyClean_Yakgona also thought the song was a perfect fit:

"The song finally found its owners 😅"

pandora.star333 thought the couple was cute:

"This should be their wedding song 😭"

XO, Bontle was thoroughly amused:

"The accuracy of the song with the video has me fried😭"

Neo Stellen raved about the cemetery couple:

"They nailed the challenge 🤣🤣The challenge is now closed thank you 😂💔"

H.E.R joked about the couple's grave meeting:

"One of them is a ghost, I just can’t prove it."

the_alpha_ash added to the jokes:

"Guess they're really dying to spend time together."

Keri-Lee Lovick referenced a Rihanna hit song:

"We found love in a hopeless place."

mine shared a hilarious pun about the cemetery:

"One day they will ghost each other."

the_alpha_ash also joined the fun:

"Guess they're really dying to spend time together."

Mabejane was amused by the couple's graveyard date:

"Their relationship is dead serious!"

Other Briefly News stories about funerals

Source: Briefly News