“The Crosses Are Still Standing”: Cape Town Cemetery Burns, but the Crosses Remain, SA Stunned
- A viral video left thousands of people in disbelief after a massive fire swept through sections of a historic Cape Town cemetery
- The clip appeared on TikTok, showing burnt grounds and active flames, yet wooden crosses remain untouched by the blaze
- The incident sparked widespread concern and speculation about the safety of the city's heritage sites during a difficult start to the year
A disturbing video shared online captivated the online community, showing the aftermath of a fire that broke out at Maitland Cemetery on January 23.
The clip was shared by TikTok user @evoaqe_gravestones the following day, documenting the blackened, smoke-filled landscape where the fire had scorched the grass across gates seven, six, and parts of gate five.
The video highlights a puzzling sight: while the earth was burnt to a cinder, the wooden crosses that marked the graves stood perfectly intact. Even trees within the cemetery yard showed no signs of heat damage, despite being surrounded by burnt ground. In one striking moment of TikTok user @evoaqe_gravestones's video, a gated grave site was seen with the surrounding fence still on fire, yet the wooden cross inside remained standing.
Mysterious fire at Maitland Cemetery leaves many in awe
Fire and rescue teams were alerted to a blaze at Maitland Cemetery on January 23, where overgrown vegetation near the railway line was found alight. The Daily Voice reported that fire services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse confirmed the flames were extinguished late that night with no injuries, though the exact origin of the fire remains a mystery. Law enforcement officials redirected inquiries regarding the incident to the department, while local leadership expressed deep concern over the suspected arson, emphasising the lack of respect shown to a significant heritage site where over a million people are laid to rest.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA reflect on a tragic start to 2026
The clip went viral, amassing over 870K views, 17K likes, and over 1.3K comments from viewers who searched for answers regarding how the fire started. Many viewers reacted with a mixture of fear and concern for the families whose loved ones are buried there. One user noted that something felt strange about the recent string of disasters across the Mother City. Others reflected on the start of 2026, linking the cemetery fire to the Mossel Bay blaze and the devastating Vaal school transport tragedy that claimed 14 young lives.
User @Justin.Robert.Abrahams
"The place is on fire, yet the crosses are still standing ✝️."
User @LeboMata02
"There is something serious happening in Cape Town, I just can’t prove it 😞
User @Bongi Ndimande Gcwensa
"All the crosses ✝️are still standing. If this doesn't show you how God is good, then I don't know what would."
User @Aunty Shirl shared:
"2026, what do you bring with you. There's fire, the blood of school children on the roads affecting people's loved ones 😭💔🙌🏼❤️🙏🏼🛐."
User @amy commented:
"I've noticed that people steal the fencing every other day at this graveyard. It gets repaired, but this generation has lost all respect; it's scary."
User @Elizabeth Abrahams said:
"No cross burned, that's a sign that we are living in the end days. God is on his way to come fetch his people ♥️♥🙏."
