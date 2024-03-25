One dad has caused a huge debate on the internet after he showed up drunk at his son's home after 30 years

A father plays a crucial part in their children's lives, whether it be male or female. When a dad is not present in a child's life, it leads to many deteriorating issues in both genders.

A dad reappeared in his son's life after 30 years of being absent in a Twitter viral video. Image @non aesthetic things

Dad shows up after 30 years

This dad thought, what better way to confront the situation than by showing up at his son's doorstep drunk? The old man can be seen standing with an alcohol drink in his hand while dressed in a brown Jersey, blue jeans and sneakers. The footage shared by @non aesthetic things on Twitter shows the pair conversing while the son carries his child and his other kid stands next to him.

The father said he owed child support and told his son that he would not be receiving anything. He also expressed to his son that he wanted to be in his life; however, his mother would not allow him to bond with him because she desired "nothing to do with him."

The video of the pair gained massive attraction online as it gathered many views, with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video below:

Netzines reacts to the video clip

The clip left many people with mixed feelings as they rushed to the comments section to express their opinions on the pair's interaction.

Animal's Lover Hub said:

"The reason why he showed up drunk is because he’s not sure how to handle the situation.. he lacks confidence and integrity."

Sofia White added:

"So glad he didn’t turn out like his father …. Some fathers can never be role models to their kids."

Dog with confusing auras wrote

"He shows him how a real father should be."

GnosisWolf shared:

"That’s only slightly totally depressing. Substance abuse is no joke. The son stayed way calmer than I could’ve. Not sure I’d be holding a baby near him, but hope those kids never go through nothing like that. Having a parent choose booze over his kids is tragic."

David Bowling commented:

"The moment he told the little one to shut up would have caused me to snap."

