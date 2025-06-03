Kabza De Small premiered a new single featuring Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter,. Thatohatsi and other artists at an event held on Monday 2 June 2025

The song tentatively titled Abantwana baseKhaya hints at a new sound that blends Kabza De Small's usual Amapiano with elements of 3 step

Fans are already calling the unreleased track the song of the year as they wait for the release of Kabza De Small's new album Bab’Motha Part 1

Kabza De Small dropped an exclusive track that features Young Stunna, Nkosazana Daughter and Thatohatsi. Image: kabelomotha_, youngstunna_rsa, nkosazana_daughter

Renowned Amapiano producer Kabza De Small sparked excitement after playing an unreleased song with frequent collaborator Young Stunna at a recent event.

Fans of the King of Piano are waiting for the release of his highly anticipated album, Bab’Motha Part 1, which is expected to drop in June as announced by Kabza De Small in April 2025.

Kabza De Small samples exclusive song Abantwana baseKhaya

Clips of the star working on new music or playing unreleased music have been doing the rounds as he prepares to unleash what many music lovers predict will be the album of the year.

Amapiano blog @PianoConnectSA shared a video of Kabza De Small on X, Monday 2 June 2025. The video shows Kabza De Small during his set at the Hang Awt event held on Monday 2 June 2025. The post was captioned:

“Kabza De Small playing an exclusive song he has with Young Stunna and Nkosazana Daughter live at The Hang Awt.”

The event featured the finest Amapiano artists such as Kabza De Small’s frequent collaborator DJ Maphorisa, Mellow & Sleazy, Uncool MC, Sykes and Kelvin. Scotts Maphuma could not perform as he was behind bars following his arrest in Mozambique.

During his set, Kabza De Small premiered an exclusive song featuring Tracy, Thatohatsi, Young Stunna and Nkosazana Daughter. From the video, it seems the Imithandazo hitmaker is tapping into a new sound with the song tentatively titled Abantwana baseKhaya.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Kabza De Small's exclusive song

In the comments, music fans gave the song the thumbs up and christened it the song of the year even before its official release. Others pointed out that the song has been available on YouTube for some time, although it hasn’t been officially released.

Here are some of the reactions:

@VITO_G_Wagon declared:

“Song of the year in my books 🔥🔥🔥”

@jay_ivyson claimed:

“Mos this song has been on youtube for like 3 months now.”

@IrunSmokey suggested:

“Yho he needs to release this one asap.”

@Fortune_Bhengu said:

“Young Stunna really shaped Kabza De Small’s music.”

@abdul_rsa observed:

“Blud is tapping into 3 step.”

Kabza De Small sparked excitement after playing an exclusive song featuring Thatohatsi. Image: kabelomotha

Fans troll Kabza De Small's studio session

Meanwhile, it's not every clip of Kabza playing or working on new music that has received positive reviews.

Briefly News reported that a clip of Kabza De Small in the studio with DJ Tira and DJ Maphorisa left Mzansi in stitches.

The trio were joined by a group of men in a hotel room studio, chanting lyrics to an unreleased song.

Their studio session left several social media users in stitches with a few wondering what would become of the song.

