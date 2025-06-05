Cassper Nyovest's comments about A-Reece during his interview on L-Tido’s podcast sparked backlash, with fans accusing him of clout chasing and disrespecting fellow artists

South African rapper A-Reece has responded to Cassper Nyovest's rant about him during his interview on L-Tido's podcast. Fans have weighed in on Cassper's statement, accusing him of clout-chasing.

A-Reece reacts to Cassper's statement

It looks like Cassper Nyovest got A-Reece's attention with his statement during a recent interview. The star sat down with L-Tido for the third time to discuss his career and address several rumours. The award-winning rapper poured cold water on the claims that his career is declining following his nemesis, AKA's death. Cassper Nyovest also fired shots at Podcast & Chill hosts MacG and Sol Phenduka.

It seems no one was off limits during the interview as Cassper also spoke about A-Reece's career. Responding to the host L-Tido, who had said A-Reece is doing well, Nyovest said:

"He's doing well, not great. I am trying to teach and willing to go through the fire. I know that for the next three months, my comments will be full of the Slimes saying that I fell off. Reece was wearing a Cassper Nyovest hoodie when he came in, I am the OG, I don't care what anyone says. All of you are small boys."

Taking to his X (Twitter) page after Cassper Nyovest fired shots at him, A-Reece wrote a subtle response that got the streets buzzing. The post read:

"A ba re tshabe Slimes."

Fans react to A-Reece's post

Social media was awash with mixed reactions from fans. Many accused Cassper Nyovest of trying to trend using other celebrities' names. Others told A-Reece to ignore Nyovest's rant, while others seemed excited about the beef brewing between the two rappers.

@SiyaNdlovu91 said:

"They are trying to be relevant with your name."

@AbednigoMonyai commented:

"He has fallen off that one. ☝️ Don’t mind him."

@iamandla_012 wrote:

"They find it hard to accept their demotion from seniority. They want you to be humble and call it acting accordingly, as if your resilience isn't why they stopped ignoring you."

@YungTyran added:

"I like this energy!"

@_nkanyi noted:

"He wants to revive his career using your name."

Young Stunna ignores Cassper Nyovest's IG DMs

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that it seems as though Young Stunna has given Cassper Nyovest a taste of his own medicine. Cassper felt ignored by the amapiano singer, like how he mized Sol Phenduka a few weeks back.

In a video posted by @Basscatalogue, Cassper Nyovest sent out a request to Young Stunna, asking him to respond to his DMs. He said he has no intentions of doing a feature with him, however, he is interested in gaming.

