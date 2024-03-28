A group of graduates celebrated their achievement by participating in the popular Tshwala Bami challenge

The excited fresh out of varsity peeps did the dance while wearing their graduation gowns

The online community reacted to the video, with many showering the youngsters with lovely messages

A group of graduates participated in the Tshwala Bami challenge. Images: @real._khanyj/ TikTok, @skynesher/ Getty Images

It's graduation season, and graduates are doing the most. A group of them participated in the popular Tshwala Bami challenge.

In a video uploaded by @real__khanyj, the students are seen beaming with pride in their graduation gowns. They did the Tshwala Bami challenge. Though they were not doing it 100%, the fact that they were celebrating their achievement overshadowed that.

The challenge started with three guys who were having fun and decided to invent a dance. They uploaded the clip on TikTok, and it caught attention quickly and had people practising and trying to copy the dance. Some did it without fail, but some not so much so.

Graduates participate in Tshwala Bami challenge

Watch the beautiful TikTok video below:

TikTokkers celebrated with the graduates

The video garnered over 38k likes, with many online users showering the graduates with congratulatory messages. Some felt motivated to study.

@Amanda was motivated:

"Bengsithi I won't study today, kodwa sengzobeka phansi lephone ngikhiphe incwadi." ( I was not gonna study, but let me put down this phone and head to my books)

@Louisa shared:

"Congratulations guys, can't wait for my baby girl next month. God is good amen ."

@tin tin felt encouraged:

"This motivates me to keep pushing at school so that one day l will reach that level. This is superb ."

@Toolz applauded:

"Different kind of flex."

@PsyD celebrated:

"Awww..you making studying so cool and dope Congratulations guys ."

Energetic man dances at graduation

