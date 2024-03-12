A wife took to social media to share her and her husband's impressive property investment

Dimpho Mokhobo posted a video on TikTok showing the rental rooms, she and her husband currently have underway

The woman expressed pride in their business move and inspired many netizens online

A South African couple impressed social media with their journey of building rental rooms together. Image: @dimpho.mokhobo

A South African couple had social media users inspired after sharing their journey of building rental rooms together.

Woman shows rental room project

A TikTok video shared by the wife, Dimpho Mokhobo, shows viewers how they bought land in November and decided to take on the entrepreneurial project of building rental rooms.

Dimpho shows herself going to the site to go and check the progress of the project as she shows the rooms which are currently under construction.

Dimpho can be heard expressing how proud she is of how far she and her husband have come.

She advised young people to invest in things that matter such as property, instead of fleeting things like social media and pleasing people.

SA responds positively to the video

The initiative to build rental accommodation showcased the couple's entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to take calculated risks.

Many netizens responded to the post with positive comments and congratulated the couple on their impressive project.

Casy the Cas replied:

"Congratulations my sister, and thanks for sharing with us."

@NaidyM wrote:

"We are planning to do this, we have started with savings ☺️."

Kelebogile Ginah replied:

"So inspirational. I've Been trying to buy land, but Gauteng is super expensive, where in NW is it."

The Praying Woman Ministries said:

"Well done are there any stands available?"

Siyanda Ngozo responded:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations mama."

