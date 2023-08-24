Who is Samantha Hegseth? More on Pete Hegseth's ex-wife

Samantha Hegseth may be known to some as American TV host Pete Hegseth's ex-wife, but Samantha has found success in her own right. Besides starring on TV as a beloved host on a news channel, what else do we know about Samantha?

Fox anchor Pete Hegseth has had various marriages. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Pete and Samantha were a powerhouse couple, both having successful TV careers that were on the up and up. The couple was not meant to last and went their separate ways after several years together.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Samantha Hegseth (née Samantha Deering) Date of birth 1 January 1970 Age 53 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced (married to Pete Hegseth from 2010 to 2017) Ethnicity White Gender Female Weight 55 kg (most widely reported) Height 167 cm Profession Journalist and TV anchor Native language English Net worth $3 million

Although the couple are public figures, much about their relationship and subsequent marriage remains undisclosed. Both parties have made a concerted effort to keep their romantic lives out of mainstream news, and it is still being determined where the former couple stand today.

How old is Pete Hegseth?

Pete Hegseth (age 53 years as of August 2023) was born on 6 June 1980. The TV anchor has had a bustling career in TV and experience within the army. Peter is an Army National Guard officer and former executive director of Vets For Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America, a political advocacy group for veterans.

How many times has Pete Hegseth been married?

The host has had fans particularly interested in his personal life, especially his relationships. Pete has been married a total of three times as of 2023.

Who is Pete Hegseth currently married to?

Peter's first marriage was to Meredith Schwarz, an internet personality. The couple were married between 2004 and 2009. His subsequent marriage was to Samantha Hegseth, whom he married in 2010 and divorced in 2017. Pete is now married to Jennifer Rauchet. The couple have been married since 2019.

Pete has been married a total of three times. Photo: @vnaij on X (Twitter) and John Lamparski on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How many children does Pete Hegseth have?

Pete has total of seven children; four of the kids are Pete's biological children. Pete's other kids are his stepchildren from his wife Jennifer: Kenzie, Jackson, and Luke. Samantha and Pete welcomed their first biological child together in 2017.

Hegseth’s children include three sons that he shares with ex-wife Samantha Hegseth. They are Gunner (2010), Boone (2012), and Rex Brian (2016), with Gunner being born before their marriage in 2010.

Are Will Cain and Pete Hegseth friends?

Will Cain and Pete Hegseth co-host the Fox & Friends Weekend show by Fox News, sparking curiosity regarding whether the duo are friends off the screen. By all accounts, the co-hosts are on good terms and considered friends.

How much is Pete Hegseth on Fox News worth?

The TV personality's long withstanding career has earned him a significant net worth. Pete Hegseth’s net worth varies on different platforms, but the most widely reported value is between $3 million and $4 million.

How old is Samantha Hegseth?

Samantha Hegseth (age 53 years as of 2023) was born on 1 January 1970. Despite being a TV figure, Samantha remains fiercely private about her personal life. Her lack of social media and staying out of the limelight further shows this.

Since Samantha's divorce from Pete, Samantha has become more reclusive, seeming to prefer a more lowkey lifestyle compared to her ex-husband's approach to the public eye.

FOX anchor Pete Hegseth co-hosts Fox & Friends. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Is Samantha Hegseth married?

The anchor and Pete were married between 2010 to 2017. The marriage lasted only seven years and was considered Samantha's first marriage.

Did Samantha Hegseth remarry?

Many wonder if she has since found love and remarried. As of 2023, Samantha is not reported to be remarried, and her relationship status in 2023 is unknown.

Is Samantha Hegseth still on Fox News?

Samantha Hegseth made a name for herself through her professional endeavours and appeared on Fox News as a host. Does Pete Hegseth's wife still work at Fox? As per research, Samantha Hegseth’s Fox News career is still strong in 2023.

Samantha Hegseth’s net worth

The most commonly reported value stands at $3 million. Samantha's wealth elevated, thanks to the success of her divorce from her rich ex-husband, Pete Hegseth, who has a reported net worth of more than $19 million.

Samantha Hegseth may be famous because of her association with her former husband and their marriage. Still, her separate achievements in her professional life show she is just as successful as Pete, with her blossoming TV career growing by the day.

READ ALSO: Who is Shaun Evans' wife or girlfriend? The Endeavour's cast personal life

Actor Shaun Evans is another prominent figure that Briefly.co.za wrote about. Besides having a blossoming career, what else do we know about Shaun?

Keep reading for more on his private and professional life, including his relationship status and who his current partner is, if relevant.

Source: Briefly News