Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo went viral after advocating for justice for Olorato Mongale, a 30-year-old woman murdered on 25 May 2025 in Johannesburg

Olorato Mongale was allegedly killed after meeting a man she met online, with police confirming she was picked up in a white VW Polo with fake plates and found dead less than two hours later

Social media users, moved by Thembisa's post, condemned gender-based violence and called for justice, with many expressing heartbreak and demanding protection for women in South Africa

South African actress and media personality Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo has advocated for justice for a slain 30-year-old South African woman who was murdered on 25 May 2025 in Johannesburg.

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo shared a post in support of Olorato Mongale. Image: @thembisamdoda/ Instagram and @xeshamusiq/X

Source: UGC

Thembisa Nxumalo's post about Olorato goes viral

Tembisa Mdoda Nxumalo has joined millions of South Africans demanding justice for 30-year-old Olorato Mongale, who was murdered in Johannesburg this past weekend.

The actress took to her Facebook page to repost a post about the late woman whose life was cut short. The post went viral on social media, garnering more than 25 thousand reactions, almost 1000 comments and over 1000 reposts from Nxumalo's fans and followers. Take a look at Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo's post here:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Fans react to Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo's post

Social media users were moved by the actress' post. Many called for the end of gender violence and Femicide in South Africa. Some social media users also urged women to be careful when they are going out to meet strangers.

@Khabo Nina said:

"Women, please pay attention to your instinct. Listen to it, there are signs we are just too ignorant of the warnings we get, but our inner being always warns us."

@Smile Stones commented:

"Her story traumatised me, I could imagine her crying for help and begging for her Life. May she not rest until Justice is found. Yooooh."

@Katlego Moeng wrote:

"May the man who did this heartless thing to this beautiful soul be haunted by his own actions and never find peace until they confesses what they did. This applies to all the other men who killed children and women and got away with it. The truth will be known.💔😥"

@Oballa Boitumelo added:

"My heart has sunk. I'm in constant feelings these days 🥲🥲🥲May the Lord help us."

@Kereemang Maseloane wrote:

"This is too painful, I can't begin to imagine the pain her family is going through. May God give them everlasting comfort. Rest in peace, Olerato, you did not deserve this merciless killing. God, please protect us as women against this GBV. It is very painful to wake up every day with fear. Reakopa Modimo reutlwe 💔😭😭😭😭"

What happened to Olorato Mongale?

Olorato Mongale was supposedly going on a date with a man she allegedly met online. The 30-year-old Wits University student reportedly told her friends that they should look for her if she did not send her location after an hour.

According to a statement shared by the SAPS, the man, only identified as John, picked Olorato up from her residential complex in Athol, Johannesburg, driving a white VW Polo with fake number plates. She was picked up around 3 pm on Sunday, 25 May 2025 and was found dead less than two hours later.

Her belongings, including her cellphone and handbag, were found dumped a few kilometres away. The police have launched a manhunt for the killers, and South Africans on social media are demanding justice for Olorato.

Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo's post about Oloralo Mongale went viral on social media. Image: @CapricornFMNews

Source: Twitter

Sol Phenduka reacts to Olorato's murder

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Podcast and Chill co-host, Sol Phenduka, weighed in on Olorato's murder, as he was also devastated when he learned about what happened to Olorato. Phenduka also questioned how killing had become so easy for people

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News