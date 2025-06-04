Rendani Tshigwili (34) and her two-year-old daughter, Ndingatshilidzi Muronga, have been missing since 19 May 2025

The missing mother and daughter, who reside in Malavuwe village, outside of Thohoyandou in Limpopo, left home to buy an electricity voucher and never returned

The mother and daughter’s family told Briefly News they fear they might have been abducted and killed for rituals and muti purposes

Limpopo - Gladys Tshigwili, 62, told Briefly News she has been battling to eat and sleep since the disappearance of her daughter and granddaughter in May. Tshigwili said the pain she is feeling is too much to bear for her ill health.

“I am struggling to cope. I cannot even think, sleep or eat since I learned of my beloved daughter and granddaughter’s disappearance. The pain is too much and I do not even know what to do.

“It’s been weeks now and there’s still no sign of them coming back.”

The heartbroken gogo said they’ve had no tip-offs about the mother and daughter’s whereabouts.

Last seen boarding a taxi

According to the Thohoyandou Police Station, Rendani and her two-year-old daughter boarded a taxi to the Thohoyandou shopping complex on Monday, 19 May, where she wanted to buy an electricity voucher. No one knows if she and her toddler ever reached their destination.

According to Limpopo police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela, both victims never returned home.

“The South African police service in Thohoyandou seeks immediate public assistance in locating Rendani Tshigwili, who is a 34-year-old woman and her daughter. The two never returned home after their trip to Thohoyandou. At the moment, they haven’t been located at relatives or surrounding areas,” said Seabela.

Seabela told Briefly News that at the time of the duo's disappearance, Rendani was reportedly seen wearing a black and green skirt with black shoes and carrying her daughter on her back.

But Gladys is struggling to understand what might have led to her daughter and granddaughter's sudden disappearance.

Family left with so many unanswered questions

“I have so many unanswered questions, and it seems like so many other people, including the police, do not have answers to my questions.

“All this is painful to me. Just imagine losing a daughter and a granddaughter at the same time, and no one knows what happened to them.

“At the moment, I do not even know if they are alive or dead,” said Tshigwili.

Tshigwili told Briefly News that if she does not get closure on what happened to her loved ones, she might not live long enough to survive the trauma.

“At the moment I am traumatised and I am looking for closure of what has happened, even if I find them dead, it is okay as that way I will be able to offer them a decent funeral and in turn I will get closure,” said Tshigwili.

The disappearance of people in Vhembe is becoming normal. Earlier this year, Briefly News reported on how little Fiona Matodzi has been missing for over two years.

Gladys is struggling to understand what might have led to her daughter and granddaughter's sudden disappearance. Nigel Jared/Getty Images

Losing hope each day

Tshigwili said that she is losing hope and faith every day.

“It’s been over two weeks now, and still we do not have any clues or leads on where they might be or who might have abducted them.

“Each day, we are losing faith and hope that we will ever find them or their remains,” said Tshigwili.

Seabela has urged anyone with information about the whereabouts of Rendani and her daughter to contact the local police.

“Anyone with information that can assist in reuniting the two victims with their family should immediately contact the investigating officer, Officer Sergeant Khumbelo Manari on 076 7512 698,” said Seabela.

2,000 Children missing since 2022 in SA

Earlier, Briefly News reported that almost 2,000 South African children have been reported missing in the past three years.

That’s according to National Police Spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, who revealed that 1,252 children were found safe, but a whopping 742 remain missing. That means that an average of about 250 children go missing and are never found.

