Five children were visiting the beach with their family in the Eastern Cape when they went missing on 1 June 2025

The children were visiting the Mdumbi Beach when they were swept away by the rip currents

Four children were rescued, and the fifth child is still missing; a search and rescue is underway to find him

EASTERN CAPE — Authorities in the Eastern Cape have mounted a rescue effort to locate a seven-year-old boy who was washed away by the rip currents at a beach in the Eastern Cape on 1 June 2025.

Eastern Cape boy goes missing at beach

According to SABC News, the missing boy and his family were visiting Mdumbi Beach. They were swimming during the outgoing tide when they were caught by rip currents. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) rescued four children. A fifth child, a seven-year-old, is still missing.

One of the children was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms on the beach and transported to a hospital, where she is expected to make a recovery. Lifeguards, Mdumbi Backpackers volunteers, and the South African Police Service are continuing the search for the missing boy.

Drownings in South Africa

Statistics on drowning

According to Child Safe, South Africa is ranked as one of the top 45 countries in the world with a high drowning rate of 4.06 per 100,000 population. Over 2,500 people die yearly to fatal drowning. A third are children under 18 years of age.

Most of the children who drown are under the age of four. The NRSI has, over the past two decades, educated more than 4 million people in water safety. In 2023, they trained 905,185 people and taught 17,998 in-water survival swimming lessons.

2 Limpopo boys struck by lightning while swimming

In a related article, Briefly News reported that two children died in January 2024 in Polokwane, Limpopo, when lightning struck them. The duo was swimming with their friends when the incident happened.

The children were swimming in the Makgodu River when lightning struck the group. Three of them were rushed to the nearest hospital, where they were treated. However, two died. South Africans were torn by the news.

