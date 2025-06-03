Lesego Marakalla, best known as Rachel Kunutu, is set to return to Skeem Saam on 10 June 2025 after taking a break in 2020 to focus on her studies

Social media frenzy erupted after she shared a teaser video on Instagram, confirming her comeback alongside Macka Papo, who plays Marothi

Fans' reactions were overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing excitement and counting down the days to see Turfloop’s iconic "IT couple" back on screen

It seems the wait for Rachel Kunutu's much-awaited return to Skeem Saam is almost over. Lesego Marakalla, who had taken a break from the show, shared a teaser of the show, creating a buzz among anxious fans.

Lesego Marakalla has shared a short teaser ahead of her return to 'Skeem Saam'.

Source: Instagram

Lesego Marakalla's post creates social media frenzy

Skeem Saam has been spicing things up by bringing back beloved cast members. The popular show's stats saw a major boost following the switch in the cast.

Skeem Saam viewers could not keep calm following the announcement that Turfloop's IT couple, Marothi Maphuthuma and Rachel Kunutu, played by Macka Papo and Lesego Marakalla, respectively, were set to reprise their roles.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday, 2 June 2025, the actress who had taken a break in 2020 to focus on her studies shared a teaser ahead of her highly anticipated return. She urged her Skeem Saam viewers to tune in from 10 June 2025, when Rachel will officially reappear on screens.

Lesego previously spoke about her return, saying it felt good to be back. The star also thanked her fans and followers for believing in her and showing her love. She said:

"It feels good to be back. It is not only about me, but also about my supporters who appreciate my craft. They’ve been asking when I’d return to Skeem Saam, and I’m happy to say that they’ll see Rachel back on-screen very soon."

Lesego Marakalla's fans are excited about her return to 'Skeem Saam'.

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Lesego Marakalla's video

Social media users have been counting down to 10 July when their favourite actress returns to their screens. Many flooded the comments section of her post to shower her with love.

@mavodzecatherine said:

"OMG! She is back and is already hiding."

@thee_rosa.lie wrote:

"The queen is back."

@beaulala_lbk added:

"I'm so happy. I can't wait to see your beautiful, talented self on my screen."

@katlego_cyn commented:

"This makes me so happy, finally!"

@lucia.lesedi said:

"And of course it had to be MmaNtuli a bonang letjobaba pele."

@tshep.py noted:

"Founder of soft life. She is back."

