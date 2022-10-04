The Hawks seized 14 vehicles worth millions belonging to suspected illegal mining kingpins on Tuesday, 4 October

Seven men were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday during Operation Gillette which targets illegal miners

An Audi A3, Range Rover Evoque, Ford Ranger Raptor, VW Golf R, VW Amarok, a VW T-Roc, and a truck were seized

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks seized 14 vehicles worth millions belonging to suspected illegal mining kingpins on Tuesday, 4 October. Seven men were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday during Operation Gillette.

14 luxury cars were seized during a Hawks raid in Gauteng. Image: Getty image & @ntwaagae

The operation conducted by the Hawks, police and the Department of Home Affairs is meant to tackle illegal mining in the country. Members of Gauteng Hawks raided eight properties in Carletonville and Khutsong, west of Johannesburg.

Hawks Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale told News24 that the vehicles seized included an Audi A3, Range Rover Evoque, Ford Ranger Raptor, VW Golf R, VW Amarok, a VW T-Roc, and a truck.

Mogale said the cheapest vehicle was worth about R800 000. She said four vehicles were recovered from a 38-year-old foreign national.

The spokesperson added that some suspects' legality is being probed.

According to Jacaranda FM, the suspects will appear in the Carletonville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, 5 October, on charges of money laundering, dealing in illegal precious metals and fraud.

Citizens react to the arrests:

@Siga07160980 said:

"They going to make a call and get them back, money talks... Even more so in SA."

@TheWorldofHein wrote:

"Illegal mining pays big time!"

@tebogokhaas added:

"These are no kingpins but "induna pins". The police should be targeting those who purchase and export the precious metals. Good job all the same."

