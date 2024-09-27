DJ Kotin recently bagged an award at the Champions of KZN Awards ceremony

The famous disc jockey was recognised for his contributions as KZN Top Achiever, and awarded for putting the province on the map

Fans showed love to Kotin on his big win and praised him for his hard work and great music

DJ Kotin was honoured at the Champions of KZN Awards. Images: djkotin

DJ Kotin is beaming with pride after receiving another award, this time, for his efforts in pushing the KwaZulu-Natal province forward.

DJ Kotin bags award

DJ Kotin received another award just months after a stellar win at the Metro FM Music Awards, where he bagged the Best Kwaito/ Gqom award.

The DJ was awarded the KZN Top Achiever award at the recent Champions of KZN Awards ceremony and shared a photo of his cool trophy.

As he readies for the release of his anticipated project, DJ Kotin was also scheduled to drop his song with Babes Wodumo, but Briefly News reported that things turned sour once the Wololo hitmaker allegedly became greedy.

Nevertheless, Kotin celebrated his latest win despite slow bookings frustrations, and put his award beside his one from Uber Eats and the other from the Metro FM Music Awards:

"Yaze yakhathala indlondlo yama awards."

Mzansi shows love to DJ Kotin

Netizens are proud and congratulated DJ Kotin on his latest win:

tha.simelane hyped DJ Kotin up:

"This is what I’m talking about!"

nocxymabika was impressed:

"Halala, Ndlondlo! Keep collecting them."

uncle_minii said:

"'Zis is Dj Kotini, ze majestic, ze wow, ze award-winning, ze hitmaker.'"

naimakaysa posted:

"Ezizalwe zimbethe!"

nothando.gee was proud of DJ Kotin:

"Aw, intozakho!"

