Kabza De Small's club, PianoHub, is set to open soon, with a video of the venue going viral on X, showcasing its top-tier sound system

Fans have mixed reactions, with some praising the investment and others expressing concern about the risks involved in the club business

The club's opening was delayed, but Kabza assured fans that everything was on track

Social media users have been anxiously waiting for Kabza De Small to launch his club, PianoHub. The star recently gave an update about the official opening, saying everything is on course.

A video showing Kabza De Small's club has gone viral on social media. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Video of Kabza De Small's club goes viral

Kabza De Small's club is about to be the biggest joint in the country. The Imithandazo hitmaker has been charting trends and hogging headlines since the news of his club. Fans were disappointed when he announced the extension of the launch date due to some hiccups.

A video shared on the microblogging platform X by a user with the handle @_BlackZA gave fans the first glimpse of the club. Per the post, PianoHub has the best sound system in Africa. The post's caption read:

"Kabza De Small's new club opening soon it is said to be going to have the best sound in Africa. 🔥🔥🔥"

Fans share mixed reactions to the video of Kabza De Small's club

Some fans praised the star for the investment, while others feel the club business is too risky and might result in his death.

@RSphiso said:

"Where is it situated?"

@inkabiYezwe commented:

"Parking is going to be a nightmare."

@ScribblesSquigg noted:

"He will be gunned down dead in a year or two, bookmark this tweet."

@khamusi99882417 said:

"Eish but it's true dats very bad......too many mafias in that line of business. Pimp/ Drug Gabgs/ Other Club Owners/ Mafia demanding protection fees......🥹🥹"

