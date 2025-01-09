The South African award-winning Amapiano producer and DJ Kabza De Small recently remixed the late Sfiso Ncwane's hit song

A video of the Imithandazo hitmaker remixing Kulungile Baba at a club went viral on social media

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, not feeling the remix

The King of Amapiano Kabza De Small recently made headlines on social media.

The Imithandazo hitmaker tried something new with his music earlier. The star decided to remix the late gospel singer Sfiso Ncwane's hit song, Kulungile Baba.

The video of the Scorpion Kings member playing the remix at an unknown club went viral after an online user, @TheYanosUpdate, shared it.

The clip was captioned:

"Kabza De Small previews a remix of the Gospel hit song “Kulungile Baba” by S’fiso Ncwane."

Netizens have mixed reactions to Kabza's remix

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Kabza remixing the Sfiso Ncwane's hot song. Here's what they had to say:

@thaboreagan said:

"This is disturbing."

@SIYA_VS wrote:

"I feel like the vocals are in front of the beat, I need them behind the beat."

@ll1nde commented:

"Phori somewhere out there hearing these remixes. Please Kabza— slow down on these gospel sounds, yoh."

@LANGELIHLELIHL2 replied:

"There can be one and only connoisseur of Gospel House, which is @Artwork_Sounds Kabza is a Goat, but that Genre was made for artwork Sounds."

@RoriMabuela mentioned:

"I was thinking that Kabza can actually release a house album and still get loads of support."

@thisismihi tweeted:

"Kabza, in my opinion, is the GOAT when it comes to Amapiano, but these gospel remixes are a big MISS."

