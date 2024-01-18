DJ Black Coffee was recently involved in a severe aircraft accident en route to a show in Mar Del Plata, Argentina

The flight he was on allegedly experienced a hard landing, resulting in substantial damage and a tail strike

Argentina's Transport Safety Board, JST, has launched an investigation into the incident

Investigators have shared more details regarding South African star DJ Black Coffee's recent travel accident. The star made headlines last week following a statement that he was hospitalised after the incident.

DJ Black Coffee's accident under investigation

DJ Black Coffee's fans and followers were shocked after the news of his aircraft accident. The star's team shared a statement on his social media pages announcing that he was in an accident. Part of the statement read:

"Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.

"We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team."

DJ Black Coffee's plane allegedly crash-landed

According to ZiMoja, Argentina's Transport Safety Board, known as JST, launched an investigation into DJ Black Coffee's accident. The publication revealed that AeroInside noted that the Flybondi Boeing 737-800 had a hard landing and had substantial damage. The part of the statement read:

"The Flybondi Boeing 737-800, registration LV-KJE performing flight FO-5720 from Buenos Aires Aeroparque, BA to Mar del Plata, BA (Argentina), was reported to have touched down hard on Mar del Plata's runway and suffered a tail strike."

