Global site navigation

DJ Black Coffee’s Air Crash: Investigators Release Detailed Report About Star’s Severe Accident
Celebrities

DJ Black Coffee’s Air Crash: Investigators Release Detailed Report About Star’s Severe Accident

by  Privie Kandi
  • DJ Black Coffee was recently involved in a severe aircraft accident en route to a show in Mar Del Plata, Argentina
  • The flight he was on allegedly experienced a hard landing, resulting in substantial damage and a tail strike
  • Argentina's Transport Safety Board, JST, has launched an investigation into the incident

PAY ATTENTION: We are on WhatsApp! Get trending news in your favourite app - FOLLOW NOW!

Investigators have shared more details regarding South African star DJ Black Coffee's recent travel accident. The star made headlines last week following a statement that he was hospitalised after the incident.

DJ Black Coffee's accident under ivestigation
DJ Black Coffee’s air crash is under investigation by the NTSB. Image: @realblackcoffee
Source: Instagram

DJ Black Coffee's accident under investigation

DJ Black Coffee's fans and followers were shocked after the news of his aircraft accident. The star's team shared a statement on his social media pages announcing that he was in an accident. Part of the statement read:

Read also

Phoenix highway crash leaves 20 students injured, SA devastated

"Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team."

DJ Black Coffee's plane allegedly crash-landed

According to ZiMoja, Argentina's Transport Safety Board, known as JST, launched an investigation into DJ Black Coffee's accident. The publication revealed that AeroInside noted that the Flybondi Boeing 737-800 had a hard landing and had substantial damage. The part of the statement read:

"The Flybondi Boeing 737-800, registration LV-KJE performing flight FO-5720 from Buenos Aires Aeroparque, BA to Mar del Plata, BA (Argentina), was reported to have touched down hard on Mar del Plata's runway and suffered a tail strike."

Read also

Nota accuses Black Coffee of faking his arm injury after he was spotted folding his arms

Enhle Mbali posts cryptic post amid news of Black Coffee’s accident

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali is back on the social media trends, and it's not looking pretty. The actress/ fashion designer is being dragged after she posted a spicy message around the time her ex-husband, Black Coffee, was involved in a plane accident.

In the moments following Black Coffee's helicopter accident on Wednesday evening, 10 January 2024, it seems not everyone publicly shared well wishes for his recovery.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel