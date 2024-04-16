LootLove and ProVerb have been announced as the hosts for the upcoming Metro FM Music Awards

The radio personalities expressed excitement for the opportunity to celebrate local musical talent

Mzansi showed love to the hosts and looks forward to seeing them in action at the award ceremony

LootLove and ProVerb were announced as hosts for the Metro FM Music Awards. Images: Instagram/ lootlove2 and Twitter/ ProVerbMusic

ProVerb and LootLove were revealed as the hosts for the 2024 Metro FM Music Awards. The radio personalities received cheers from fans who couldn't wait to see them rock the stage side by side.

LootLove and ProVerb bag Metro FM Awards gig

As South Africans continue the countdown to the Metro FM Music Awards, the hosts for the prestigious night have finally been announced.

Taking to their social media pages, Metro FM announced that Luthando "LootLove" Shosha and Tebogo "Proverb" Thekisho would host the ceremony.

Having recently returned to radio, Loot couldn't contain her excitement about hosting her first award ceremony:

"Looking forward to an incredible night celebrating Mzansi’s phenomenal talent in the city of the rising sun, eMbombela!"

ProVerb, who hosted the 2023 MMA nominee announcement, celebrated his gig with his followers as they looked forward to 27 April:

"Privileged to announce that I'll be co-hosting the prestigious Metro FM Music Awards 2024 alongside the incredible #LootLove."

Mzansi reacts to LootLove and ProVerb announcement

South Africa is excited for the Metro FM Music Awards and showed love to the hosts:

mazwimaxwells_ showed love to LootLove:

"I love this for you."

zan_made cheered:

"Look at God!"

amkelojiyane praised LootLove:

"This is your season, Loot!"

South African actress, Zenande Mfenyana showed love to the hosts:

"I’m here for this combo."

Ladyziyanda congratulated the hosts:

"Yass! Congratulations to both of you."

siphokarabo1 praised ProVerb:

"You are more than capable, man. I am so thrilled for you!"

