A South African woman shared a TikTok video revealing contact details for local wholesale suppliers

She listed suppliers for various products including wigs, clothes, phones, and skincare

Many viewers thanked beaula_land for sharing information which can be helpful for both personal purchases and starting a small business

A woman shared contact details and info about local product suppliers. Image: @beaula_land

A woman took to social media to generously share contact details of local suppliers.

Woman shares where to get sought-after products

A TikTok video shared by @beaula_land shows her plugging netizens on suppliers to contact for good quality wigs, weaves and hair accessories, as well as handbags, sunglasses, accessories and earrings.

@beaula_land also shared details of skincare and haircare suppliers, denim jeans, glassware, packaging, iPhones, clothing, and so much more for personal buyers and those looking to start a small business.

@beaula_land emphasised that she does not sell suppliers or their information but is just assisting those in need. She would also host a once-off class on business marketing strategies to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses for R150.

Watch the video below:

SA thanks woman for supplier plugs

Many TikTok viewers reacted to the video with appreciative comments, thanking @beaula_land for sharing the wholesale supplier details with them and not gatekeeping such helpful information.

_brown wrote:

"Please plug with Carolboys supplier."

MaNgemaOwuLucia commented:

"Dankoo❤️❤️been longing for jeans suppliers."

Nosipho Azanda Sondia replied:

"Mama, thank you so much Izandla Zidlula ikhanda."

Sthoko Ndlovu asked:

"Zara supplier list please?"

Rohu’s wholesale and retail commented:

"Thank you so much. I've been wondering why I'm getting so many messages. God bless you."

LABELED wrote

"Syabonga Siba ubusiseke njalo sisi❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

user7535343692833 responded:

"Thank you sis nkosi ikubusise."

Mhlanga_Rocks reacted:

"❤️❤️ENKOSI hunnie."

Thobile said:

"Uyisithandwa❤️."

Nompilo Mabaso replied:

"Siyabonga ."

Nontobeko Ngcobo commented:

"Cela izinto ze decor please."

