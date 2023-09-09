A mom of four kiddies in Johannesburg, Gauteng recently opened a grocery store in her township

The lovely lady has multiple hustles and left her job in the insurance industry to fully focus on her brand

Talking to Briefly News, Nomfundo Sibeko reflected on how important it is for women to innovate themselves in entrepreneurial spaces

A mother of four children from Katlehong in Johannesburg, Gauteng recently opened a grocery store in her township, leaving a job in the insurance sector.

Nomfundo Sibeko from Gauteng is a mom, businesswoman, and grocery store owner. Image: Supplied.

In a previous conversation with Briefly News, Nomfundo Sibeko noted that she wanted a new challenge and was looking for a way to give back to her community.

In a follow-up chat, the 32-year-old said that her store filled a much-needed gap. She also plans on employing her community members as the business grows:

“With my grocery store, I planned on bringing convenience to my community by bringing in services they had to travel for, like DStv payments and accounts payments. I also sell affordable items.”

Mom with grocery store loves her independence

Nomfundo also has a consulting enterprise called Fundi Business Consulting:

“This business specialises in consulting services for individuals and organisations.”

The hard worker explains that it is vital for women to empower themselves and to ensure they do not shy away from taking on various business sectors:

“It is important for women to be innovative and occupy the entrepreneurship space, not only for financial freedom but also to break the male-centric stereotype, where only men are deemed as providers.”

Gauteng woman with grocery store flies high

Opening up about the freedoms being a business owner has afforded her, Nomfundo shares that being her own boss has ignited a flame inside her:

“Personally, entrepreneurship offered me fulfilment and time. When female entrepreneurs succeed, they are likely to give back to their families and community. That way, our country and our world become enriched too.”

