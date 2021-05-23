When you ask people in South Africa to name local billionaires, Patrice Motsepe's name will definitely come up. The mining magnate is one of the most well-known businessmen in the country but his private life remains, well, private.

Even with a nett worth of $3.1 billion - which is about R43 billion - Patrice Motsepe is not someone who lives a flashy life. The billionaire rarely shows off his wealth or gives Mzansi a peek inside his private life.

Patrice Motsepe and his wife, Precious Moloi Motsepe, speaking onstage during the 2019 Global Citizen Festival. Photo by Theo Wargo / Getty Images.

While Motsepe is well-known in the country, most people are only aware about his achievements and famous ties to the South African head of state, President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Briefly News took a more detailed look at the parts of Motsepe's life that he keeps out of the public eye.

A love that has spanned over three decades

According to Buzz South Africa, Patrice Motsepe met his stunning wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, while they were both studying at the University of Witwatersrand (Wits).

Moloi-Motsepe and the newly-elected CAF president said "I do" in 1989 and they have been together ever since.

The couple have three children together, sons Kgosi, Thlopie and Kabelo.

Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe and Patrice Motsepe attend Keep A Child Alive's 12th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 5, 2015 in New York City. Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty Images.

Meet the Motsepe boys

It is not often that the children of rich parents don't show off online, but that's the case for Motsepe's sons.

The three young men have managed to fly under the radar for the most part. They grew up with their parents in Johannesburg.

Thlopie Motsepe

Thlopane Butana Chane Motsepe is the billionaire and Dr Moloi-Motsepe's first born. Even though it is known that he is the eldest, no more information about his date of birth is public knowledge.

There are also no reportings on where he attended school, high school or university. However, one thing is for sure, he is following in his parents' entrepreneurial footsteps.

He is one of the founders of a solar company called ePower Holdings. According to the company's website, ePower Holdings "aims to empower the world’s underdeveloped communities through the applications of solar energy as an alternative to paraffin, gas, candles etc."

Tlhopie Motsepe pictured on the left with Clayborne's program manager, Scott Webster, on the right. Photo: Clayborne Education / Facebook.

Business is not the only thing Thlopie and his famous dad has in common. The young entrepreneur is also a sports lover and the new Mamelodi Sundowns boss.

After the mining magnate succeeded Ahmad Ahmad as the CAF president, Motsepe announced his eldest son will take over the reins as the new Brazilians' boss.

Before his election while delivering his manifesto in Johannesburg, Motsepe said:

"If I get elected CAF president, I will step aside and my first-born [Tlhopie] will replace me as the club president."

Thlopie, like his father, loves his country and he wants to contribute to South Africa developing in all sectors, whether business or sport.

While in the Unites States in 2016, Thlopie spoke about what he loves most about Mzansi. He told Clayborne Education:

"I love the fact that we are an African country with international ambition. South Africans set a pretty high standard for themselves in terms of business, sport, arts & culture, and academia. It's something that's become more prevalent to me while I've been here in the States, because I see it in the way Americans measure themselves too. Now, we are still very far away from even coming close to American benchmarks! Driver-less taxis can wait a while!

"But I love the fact that we measure ourselves against global standards, sort of like the underdog of the developing countries."

Thlopie prefers keeping a low profile online - he doesn't have Twitter and his Instagram page is private.

Although he isn't flashy, a tweep, Boikanyo Kabelo, claimed in 2011 that a then 20-year-old Thlopie drove a Supercharged Audi RS4. However, there hasn't been any photos to back up Kabelo's claims.

Kgosi Motsepe

Kgosi is the Motsepes' middle child and he is even more private than his older brother. Almost no information about Kgosi is known other than beliefs that he was born in the early 1990s.

There is no public records about his education or current profession.

Kabelo Motsepe

It appears privacy is something that is valued in the Motsepe household. Like his older brothers and parents, Kabelo prefers to stay off the media's radar. He no verified social media accounts.

However, Mrs Motsepe and her three sons teamed up to show support for Patrice Motsepe after his CAF presidency win last year.

A video circulated online showing the Motsepe children and their mother congratulating the mining magnate on the victory.

