Two women in a TikTok video became a hit thanks to their content about living in the Mitchell's Plain area

The women who live in the Western Cape township made people laugh after they depicted their lived experience in a TokTok video

Netizens were thoroughly amused after seeing the women in Mitchell's Plain act out a scary situation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

In a TikTok video, two women in Mitchell's Plain decided to film a skit. The pair put on a hilarious show and went viral.

Women in Mitchell's Plain made a TikTok video of what it's like living in a township. Image: Instagram / @janiceklinl0 / Getty Images/ Gallo Images

Source: TikTok

Online users were thoroughly amused by the video of the women in the Western Cape. People could not help but crack jokes about the Cape Town neighbourhood.

Women in Mitchell's Plain joke about gunshots

In a TikTok video by @janiceklink0, two ldied acted like they were about to film a dance video. Instead of music, they dubbed the clip with sounds of gunshots when they were ready to pull off their dance moves. Watch the video below:

SA amused by Mitchell's Plain video

Netizens could not stop cracking up over the women's content. People commented making fun of townships and how the dogs reacted.

Perla Hernandez said:

"That dog more gangsta, than the gangsta doing the shooting!"

JR Banda commented:

"It's definitely the dog that made this video."

AJ was amused:

"This is what I needed to see on a Monday. Thanks."

Mfazi_Wephepha wrote:

"This is funny and scary at the same time."

Chevonne♥ added:

"The dog understands the assignment."

《♤AmberSaaiman♤》gushed:

"I can't stop laughing... the dog man!"

mama mia commented:

"You guys stood still and played tag for a good while before you even started running in random directions."

SA worried after shooutout at Sandton groove

Briefly News previously reported that shots were fired, and people ran for their lives in a club in Sandton, which turned into a horrific scene. Patrons ducked and ran for cover while shots were fired in the near distance. South Africans were scared that the country was becoming more dangerous.

Crime activist @Abramjee posted the video on his X, formerly his Twitter account. The video is packed with action one expects to see in a movie. In the video, people are told to take cover. Gunshots go off in the background, and women can be heard screaming and crying.

Someone repeatedly shouts to the patrons to take cover. Someone jokingly yells that he has no pension, while another calls out for his friend in the club. People are seen taking cover under tables, and some take cover behind the couches.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News