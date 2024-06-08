One woman in a TikTok video shared her eating-out adventure after trying to get more for her money

The lady went to a restaurant in Pretoria where she treated herself to lots of food while on a budget

In the TikTok video, the woman trying out a buffet and documented everything that she ate to show her followers

A woman in a tiktok video showed people what she got at a buffet. The lady went to a hotel in Pretoria where she tried to get a lot of food for a little money as possible.

A TkTok video shows a woman in Pretoria having a R140 buffet. Image: @sana.sunshine0

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman's food choices fascinated people. Netizens were eager to see how much she was able to get for very little money.

Woman attends Pretoria buffet

In a TikTok video by @sana.sunshine0, she took pictures of all the food she was able to eat after paying for the Buffet. In a video, the lady went to a hotel in Pretoria, where she paid R140.

The lady took pictures of various breakfast foods that she ate and put them in a compilation. See the food by taking here.

South Africa unimpressed by buffet

The comments were filled with people who had tried out the buffet themselves. Most who have had the food did not have good things to say.

user1million said:

"Hi ungaphinde."

Tebogo_Mampopi wrote:

"Not bad, but once o fihla ko ntlung oya toilet."

Girls543 commented:

"Not for me."

Xavier’sMom said:

"The menu has been like this for 5 years now aowa."

elloguvnor0 disagreed:

"Day well spent."

Simply Tshego shared their experience:

"They did me dirty with that SERVICE FEE on top of the gratuity I paid chile!"

R E B E C C A added:

"Nope, it's bad xem. ebile you go home hungry after eating it."

