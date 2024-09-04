An American husband trying South Africa's beloved Kota and Stoney for the first time went viral on TikTok, winning over local netizens

His enthusiastic reaction sparked a wave of humorous and heartwarming comments, with South Africans welcoming him to the culture

The lighthearted moment showcased the cultural exchange and love for SA's street food

An American husband trying South Africa's famous Kota and Stoney for the first time became a TikTok sensation. Images: @kagisoprincesslegodi.

South Africa’s favourite street food, Kota, has won over a new fan—an American husband who recently experienced the local delicacy for the first time.

A TikTok video showing the man, affectionately dubbed “mkhwenyana”, delighting in the messy yet delicious sandwich paired with a Stoney ginger beer has gone viral, sparking laughter, love, and a flurry of comments from South Africans.

The Kota experience on TikTok

In the video, shared by @kagisoprincesslegodi, her white American husband is seen biting into the hefty Kota with visible enthusiasm, followed by a refreshing sip of Stoney:

The combination instantly won his heart, leading to a flood of humorous and affectionate reactions from local netizens.

South Africans approve of uMkhwenyana

The man's first experience with a Kota left Mzansi smitten and taken aback. @Kagiso Molete couldn't help but joke about her quest for love, commenting:

“As I reactivate my Bumble account 🤣😏”

Meanwhile, @SandraT showed respect for the American husband’s attempt to handle the Kota, saying:

“Holding Kota with all due respect ❣️❣️”

The Kota, a traditional South African sandwich made from a hollowed-out quarter loaf of bread stuffed with chips, sausage, egg, and other fillings, has long been a beloved staple in the country.

But watching someone unfamiliar with the dish tackle it for the first time was amusing. Some noticed his unconventional approach to the meal, with @Abonginto Travels pointing out:

“👀This Kota is held vice versa nje👀”

Another commenter, KholoM, humorously questioned:

“Le kgona jwang go bolela sekgowa everyday without data being depleted?” [How do you guys manage speaking English the whole day without your English bundles getting depleted.]

Despite the messiness, Michelle Lehihi noted:

“It's a messy sandwich though.”

@Judigirl 🇿🇦🇰🇷 added:

“That Kota went through a lot 😂😂😂”

@Ref’s comment summed up the warmth and hospitality that many South Africans feel towards the American husband, saying:

“Sbhengu simonate 🥰 welcome to Africa sibare 😂😂”

Similarly, @liswa echoed the sentiment:

“We love our mkhwenyana hle bathong 🥰"

