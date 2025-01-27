A young talented Mzansi gent honoured a famous American actor with an artwork he created with a flame

South Africans applauded him for his incredible work and prayed that the celebrity acknowledged the love

The artist advertised his work on TikTok and trended with 1.5 million views and a thread of 900 comments

A talented painter took his gift to a whole other level when he created a portrait of a new Disney star.

A young man amazed South Africa with his creative side. Image: @sphesihlebrian1707

Source: TikTok

The chap took advantage of the actor’s popularity and advertised his exceptional gift to the world.

Mzansi amazed by gent’s portrait of Aaron Pierre made with flame

Aaron Pierre has been at the edge of everyone’s tongue since he starred in Disney’s new Lion King movie of Mufasa’s origin story. The ladies thirsted over the new hunk in Hollywood who stole many hearts.

Although Pierre has starred in many other productions his popularity has grown since working with Disney. A South African artist, Sphesihle Hlatshwato created a portrait of the guy.

Hlatshwayo chose to stand out from every other fan who had tried to capture the actor’s attention before. The chap used a flame to draw Pierre’s majestic face on a board and received praise from the internet.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi amazed by gent’s portrait of Aaron Pierre

A Mzansi lad showed off a portrait of Aaron Pierre. Image: @sphesihlebrian1707

Source: TikTok

Social media users were stunned by the masterpiece and commented:

@Barbs 🦋 suggested:

“Send to his Instagram, he's not on TikTok.”

@@beingJemmy😛 decided:

“This is a work of art.”

@Liso Jacobs🤍 was amazed:

“You are so talented, this is beautiful.”

@Arinao Mudau wrote:

“That is so much wealth over there.”

@nokuthulamfusi5 said:

“I really hope he sees this.”

@Wanja Njoroge commented:

“That art should be somewhere in LA in an art gallery.”

@Faith Martinez said:

“Talent at its peak, God bless you, man.”

