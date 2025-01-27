“Talent at Its Peak”: Mzansi Amazed by Gent’s Portrait of Aaron Pierre Made With Flame
- A young talented Mzansi gent honoured a famous American actor with an artwork he created with a flame
- South Africans applauded him for his incredible work and prayed that the celebrity acknowledged the love
- The artist advertised his work on TikTok and trended with 1.5 million views and a thread of 900 comments
A talented painter took his gift to a whole other level when he created a portrait of a new Disney star.
The chap took advantage of the actor’s popularity and advertised his exceptional gift to the world.
Mzansi amazed by gent’s portrait of Aaron Pierre made with flame
Aaron Pierre has been at the edge of everyone’s tongue since he starred in Disney’s new Lion King movie of Mufasa’s origin story. The ladies thirsted over the new hunk in Hollywood who stole many hearts.
Although Pierre has starred in many other productions his popularity has grown since working with Disney. A South African artist, Sphesihle Hlatshwato created a portrait of the guy.
Hlatshwayo chose to stand out from every other fan who had tried to capture the actor’s attention before. The chap used a flame to draw Pierre’s majestic face on a board and received praise from the internet.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi amazed by gent’s portrait of Aaron Pierre
Social media users were stunned by the masterpiece and commented:
@Barbs 🦋 suggested:
“Send to his Instagram, he's not on TikTok.”
@@beingJemmy😛 decided:
“This is a work of art.”
@Liso Jacobs🤍 was amazed:
“You are so talented, this is beautiful.”
@Arinao Mudau wrote:
“That is so much wealth over there.”
@nokuthulamfusi5 said:
“I really hope he sees this.”
@Wanja Njoroge commented:
“That art should be somewhere in LA in an art gallery.”
@Faith Martinez said:
“Talent at its peak, God bless you, man.”
