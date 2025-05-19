A woman made a video speculating that there are Afrikaner refugees who are struggling with adapting after moving to the USA

Donald Trump's executive order to protect Afrikaner farmers from alleged genocide in South Africa has already come into effect

The internet had a lot to say about Afrikaner refugees who recently arrived in the USA, and one lady made a video speculating about how well they're doing

Afrikaner refugees have been subjected to many rumours following their departure, and woman added her own to the mix. The 40 Afrikaner refugees who were welcomed in the USA have been a trending topic on social media.

A woman spread rumours that Afrikaners in the USA are frustrated with English. Image: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images / Njabi McGrathComedy / TikTok

Source: UGC

The video that was shared on X is of a woman who was amused by the alleged struggles Afrikaner refugees may be facing in the US. People shared their reactions to the lady's claims about Afrikaner refugees in the video.

Woman makes claims about Afrikaners' struggle in USA

In a video reshared on X by @Suzierizzo1, an American made a video saying that Afrikaner refugees have been complaining that they must speak English most of the time. She said they "are tired of speaking English", she also speculated that Afrikaners may be having trouble with assimilation, even in a white majority country. She asked, "Are they having trouble with integration?". Watch the video of the woman's claims below:

SA slams woman's Afrikaner refugee rumours

Many people commented that they did not believe that the video about an Afrikaner refugee complaining about speaking English was true. Read people's comments below:

Afrikaner refugees' arrival in the USA caused an eruption of comments on social media. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

@notthatmelody said:

"According to some chick on TikTok…mkay."

@CooperTaubi exclaimed:

"Demonic liars!"

@NoahProoval joked:

"How do you say 'can't make this up' in Zulu?"

@LexCrazed remarked:

"Most entertaining complaint of the week."

@Davidhh644 said:

"Amerikaans now."

@conspiracy_free wondered:

"Why are Americans so bothered when immigrants speak their home language? Most that say it couldn't learn a foreign language if their lives depended on it."

@HereWeR69 insisted:

"This is a bold-faced lie. They haven’t been in America long enough to complain and for Trump to get word of it 😭"

@kimby_gonz266 challenged the woman:

"So you spoke with Trump who told you he's pissed that these people don't want to speak English, I find that impossible to believe."

@lor66301 argued:

"They already speak English. What TF is wrong with you people. You don't do any research and post whatever you see and think is correct. Brain Dead is what I call that. Lady, do you really believe this?"

