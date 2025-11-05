Frenchman in South Africa Cycling to France Asks to Sleep at Police Station in TikTok Video
- A French man in South Africa showed people his experience after asking the South African Police Service (SAPS) for help
- The man went on a mission to travel all the way from France to Africa by bicycle, and he shared his journey back home
- South Africans were interested in seeing whether SAPS would be able to assist the Frenchman, who was on an adventure in South Africa
A man from France who travels the world on a bicycle shared his experience with the South African police. One of his videos of his journey cycling from South Africa to France went viral.
The video of the French man interacting with South African police received thousands of likes. People shared their comments after seeing how the man interacted with the local policeman.
In a video on TikTok, a man, @dagreat547, was travelling back to France on his bicycle and decided to ask for accommodation at a local police station in South Africa. The man stopped at a SAPS station, asking for a place to sleep after a local directed him there. He explained that he was travelling back to France after taking off to travel the world on his bicycle. In the next snippet, he had set up his sleeping area in a room.
South Africa amazed by Frenchman in SA
Many people were amazed by the man who was on a mission to travel back to his country on a bicycle. Watch the video of the man getting help from the SAPS and read people's comments below:
saffa.craig commented:
"One healthy policeman, no wonder the crime is bad, all you have to be as a criminal can jog away from the unhealthy police 🤣"
user7820391661732 was impressed that the man got help.
"South Africa is a loving, caring and kind happy country. May God bless South Africa (ubuntu)."
Neolen Sai Padayachee wrote:
"The crime rate is so low in South Africa that they close police stations at 20:00. I'm proud."
The best or nothing added:
"We have a five-star hotel at the back of the police station free food too."
MikeMike could not imagine trying to sleep at a police station:
"The only time I'll sleep in a police station is if I'm arrested 😅'
Trevor Kriega said:
"This guy's trip is known all over the world. In every African country, he is treated with African hospitality. South African police also treat him with hospitality."
ernando Angelo Ericksen🇿🇦 was amused:
"S.A police... chilled, relaxed and open for discussion 🤔🤣🤣"
Ahmad Musekwa was in awe of the man cycling across the continent."
"People who decide to just live their life to the fullest."
Eeteezwhateeteez gushed over the SAPS officers:
"Our cops are healthy."
