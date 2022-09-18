Who is Mike Asghari? Biography, age, real name, career, profiles, net worth

Mike Asghari, real name Mahmoud Mike Asghari, is an American-based Iranian celebrity parent. He is famous for being the father of singer Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari. Read here for more fascinating details.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mike (third right) is Sam Asghari's father. Photo: @samasghari on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mike Asghari is a father of four, including three beautiful daughters and his fitness model son Sam. He left his family in Iran and relocated to the United States with the hopes of earning a better income.

Mike Asghari's profiles summary and bio

Full name Mahmoud Mike Asghari Date of birth Not known Age Not known Place of birth Iran Nationality Iranian Ethnicity Persian Religion Muslim Hair colour Black Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Fatima Asghari Children Son Sam and daughters Faye, Maddy, and Ellie Known for Being the father of the Iranian fitness model and Britney Spear's husband, Sam Asghari

Mike Asghari’s age

The celebrity father was born and raised in Iran, but details regarding his exact date and year of birth are not known. He holds Iranian nationality and has Persian ethnicity.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Mike Asghari’s religion

Sam Asghar’s father is a Muslim. Iran is an Islamic republic.

Who are Sam Asghari’s parents?

Sam's mother, Fatima (left), and sister, Faye (right). Photo: @samasghari on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sam’s father, Mike, tied the knot with the fitness model's mother, Fatima. He lived with his family until the mid-1990s when he left Iran and settled in the United States in search of a better life. His other children are daughters Faye, Ellie, and Maddy. Mike is Fatima’s only son, and he is the youngest child.

Mike Asghari’s job

Mike left Iran and relocated to the United States in the mid-1990s when Sam was only two years old. He found work as a tow truck driver and hoped his family would join him later. It is not clear if he is still a driver.

Mike Asghari's net worth

Mike's exact net worth is not known. However, he is living a great life since his daughter Faye is a successful model and his son Sam is finding his way in Hollywood.

Mike Asghari's Instagram

The celebrity father does not have any active social media accounts, but his son Sam has a huge Instgram following. Sam's Instagram, @samasghari, has over three million followers. He often shares photos of his fitness routine, marriage life, photoshoots, and other adventures.

Who is Sam Asghari?

Asghari is a fitness model and actor. Photo: E! Entertainment

Source: UGC

Sam Asghari, real name Hasam Asghari, is an American-based Iranian model, fitness enthusiast, and actor. He was born in Tehran, Iran, and moved to the United States with his family. He later gained US citizenship.

Sam Asghari's career

Britney Spear’s husband started modelling at age 21 after being introduced by his elder sister Faye. He made his runway debut for designer Michael Costello and has since modelled for several magazines, such as GQ, Men’s Health, Iron Man, and Vulkan.

Sam started acting in 2018 with a cameo appearance in the parody Star Trek spoof Unbelievable. Later in 2021, he landed the role of Giancarlo in Black Monday. In 2021, he landed his major role in the action thriller movie Hot Seat as SWAT Sergeant Tobia. The film is currently in production and will be released later in 2022.

The model is also a fitness enthusiast and even won a Daytime Beauty Award in 2019 for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness. In 2020, he established the Asghari Fitness website, through which he offers personalized training programs.

What is Sam Asghari’s net worth?

The fitness trainer’s exact net worth is not known, but various sources estimate it at between $1 million and $2 million in 2022. However, his wife, Britney Spears, has an estimated worth of $70 million, which she earned from her successful music career.

What is the age difference between Britney Spears and Sam Asghari?

Sam and singer Britney Spears tied the knot in June 2022. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: UGC

Sam was born on 3rd March 1994, in Tehran, Iran, and is 28 years old in 2022. Meanwhile, his beloved wife Britney Spears was born on 2nd December 1981 in McComb, Mississippi, and is 40 years in 2022. The couple has a 12-year age difference.

Does Sam Asghari have a child?

The Iranian fitness model does not have a child but is a stepfather to Britney’s two sons. He married Britney Spears in June 2022 in a colourful ceremony held at the singer’s California mansion. The lovely couple first met in 2016 when Sam Asghari starred in Britney’s video for her song, Slumber Party.

Mike Asghari’s biography has an inspirational lesson. He left his family behind to find a better life in the US, and now his son is making the dream come true. The fitness model cherishes his mother, Fatima, and often acknowledges her and his three older sisters.

READ ALSO: Who is Lydia Gaulden? Age, children, spouse, height, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts regarding Lydia Gaulden, an American celebrity parent. She is widely recognized for being the mother of actress and singer Raven-Symone.

Raven-Symone is known for her roles on Disney’s That’s So Raven, The Cheetah Girls 2, and The Cosby Show. Her mother introduced her to modelling at age two.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News