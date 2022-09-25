Who is Wazir Begum? Age, husband, nationality, career, profiles, net worth

Those who know The Great Gama Pehalwan during his fighting days will testify to his unique fighting skills in the ring. Most people celebrate him as the greatest fighter ever because of his mind-blowing fight record. For instance, in his over 50 years fight career, he holds the record of fighting over 5,000 undefeated matches. So then, when Wazir Begum came into his life, she rode under this shadow to become famous. Hence, people's interest in knowing who this excellent fighter's wife is.

Wazir Begum's husband, Ghulam Mohammed Baksh.

Source: Twitter

Wazir Begum has been renowned for decades as the wife of Ghulam Mohammed Baksh B*tt. Also, she was the grandmother of Kulsoom Nawaz, who later married Nawaz Sharif and became Pakistan's First Lady. Though Wazir no longer lives, her connection to an Indian-Pakistani celebrity family has made her memorable and prominent for ages.

Wazir Begum's profiles summary and bio

Full name Wazir Begum Gender Female Date of birth 3rd March 1920 Date of death 18th March 1982 Age 62 years old (at the time of her death) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kashmir Godani, Sindh, Pakistan Nationality Indian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Ghulam Mohammad Baksh B*tt (aka The Great Gama) Children 1

Background information

The Great Gama's wife was born in Kashmir Godani, Sindh, a part of Pakistan. However, information on her early life, parents, education, and physical appearance is unknown. Nonetheless, Wazir Begum's nationality is Indian, and she has a mixed ethical background.

How old is Wazir Begum?

Wazir Begum's age would have been 102 years in 2022 if she had been alive since she was born on 3rd March 1920. But then, she died at 62 on 18th March 1982 in London, England, United Kingdom.

Wazir Begum's career

There are no details on Begum's career, but her husband, Ghulam Mohammad Baksh B*tt, best known as The Great Gama, was a professional wrestler and grappler. He was born on 22nd May 1878. As a strong man nicknamed Tiger or the undefeated wrestler, he fought 5,000 matches in his lifetime.

Wazir Begum's husband is reputed as the most outstanding wrestler ever because of his fighting career stats.

Source: Twitter

Gama started practising when he was 10 years old. During that time, his workout routine included 500 lunges and 500 pushups daily. When he competed in a lunge contest with over 400 wrestlers in Jodhpur in 1888, he bagged Maharaja of Jodhpur's title. His success during the competition shot him into the limelight all over the royal states of India.

The Great Gama fought and defeated prominent wrestlers like Jesse Peterson, Maurice Deriaz of Switzerland, "Doc" Benjamin Roller of the United States, and Johann Lemm (the European Champion) of Switzerland. These performances earned him the Indian World Heavyweight Championship in 19l0 and the World Wrestling Championship in 1927.

Due to his extraordinary strength, in 1902, at the age of 20, he lifted a stone of 1,200 kg, which is now at the Broda museum. Interestingly, it would have taken 25 people and a machine to lift the same stone. He is an icon to wrestlers and fighters like Bruce Lee and many more in his career of over 52 years.

Personal life

Wazir Begum's husband was the Great Gama. Though her husband is reportedly known for having two spouses, she is the only known wife of the Indian strong man. She had one child with him, but they were parents and guardians to nine children: five boys and four girls.

Her granddaughter later became the first lady of Pakistan, and another granddaughter named Sairo Bano also married a public figure named Jhara Pehalwan.

Unfortunately, after some years of happiness, the family was left in pandemonium following the deaths of their sons at young ages. Jalaluddin, born in 1945, was the youngest son to die at the age of 13, which made the Great Gama devasted and dumb for some days.

With this, the Indian strong man later died from heart disease on 23rd May 1960 in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, at 82.

Net worth

Wazir Begum's net worth then was not revealed. Whereas, according to the Popular Net Worth's website, her husband had an estimated net worth of between $1 million and $5 million at his death. He earned this much from his career as a professional wrestler.

Wazir Begum's affiliation with a legend made her famous, even in death. Her husband remains a pacesetter to upcoming and known wrestlers, and as long as he is honoured and remembered, his wife remains part of his history.

