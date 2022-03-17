Who are Trevor Noah's brothers, Andre and Isaac Shingange? All you need to know

Most people want to know all about Trevor Noah's brothers after the comedian became popular and revealed the traumatising circumstances of his upbringing. However, the information regarding this piece of inquiry has left the public with mixed feelings about the role that apartheid played in marital disharmony during that period.

Trevor Noah's brothers, Andrew and Isaac Shingange, are only his stepbrothers. They share the same mother but are fathered by different men. Their mother primarily raised the brothers since she only married their father for about four years. The woman applied for divorce sometime in 1996 because of their father's violent nature.

The Shingange brothers' background information

The two brothers are more popularly known for their familial relationship with international standup comedian Trevor Noah. But then, does Trevor Noah have any siblings? Yes, Andrew and Isaac, Trevor Noah's brothers, share the same mother and father. Their mother is Patricia Nombuyiselo, while their father is Ngisaveni Abel Shingange.

Their mother was married to Robert Noah, the father of their half brother, Trevor. She got married to Abel because her relationship with Robert was not approved of by the apartheid system that was predominantly in charge of South Africa at the time.

Patricia was criminalised for getting married to Robert Noah, a white man and their child, Trevor Noah, was treated as the product of criminal activity. However, she moved on with her life and started a romance with Abel in 1992, and the relationship produced Isaac and Andrew as offsprings. Trevor Noah's brother Isaac is the younger of his halfbrothers.

The trauma of a violent father

Their mother was only married to their father, Abel Shingange, for about four years before it ended in 1996 officially. They, however, continued living together until 2002, when Patricia had to move her things somewhere else.

The marital breakdown was attributed to the persistent mental and physical abuses that the brothers and their mother suffered at the hands of their highly traditional father. He was said to have physically assaulted Patricia Nombuyiselo with the frame of a bicycle several times, and sometimes, he smashes phones and furniture around the house in a fit of rage.

Unfortunately for the mother and her kids, it only worsened the matter instead of the divorce to end the traumatising experiences. The reason is that their mother married another man, Sifiso Khoza, which caused more trouble for her.

Sometime in 2009, the man got deviously physical and tried to kill his ex-wife by shooting her twice in the leg and then a shot to the back of her head. It was only a miracle that Patricia survived this traumatising incident as the bullet went through the base of her skull and shattered it and her jaw. In addition, the bullet damaged her ear and nostrils and left her with a proper speaking ability.

Trevor Noah's brother, Isaac Shingange, was with their mother at the time of the incident. The little boy was said to have pleaded with his biological father to desist from taking such action against the mom. Abel's grudge was that she had finally moved on from his abusive love to a more peaceful one.

When Trevor Noah heard about this incident, he was livid, but when he challenged his stepdad, all he got were threats to his own life for his trouble. This eventually led Trevor to flee to the United States of America as he feared for his life.

Who is Isaac and Andrew Shingange's half brother Trevor Noah?

Trevor Noah is the first child of Patricia Nombuyiselo and the older brother to the Shingange brothers. He was an unwanted child since he was born during apartheid when there was segregation between blacks and whites.

Since his mother was black and his father was white, Trevor was traumatised in his childhood as his parents could not be seen identifying with him. His mother was said to always work behind him as a little boy because she wanted to make sure he was safe without getting into trouble herself.

Trevor is now one of the most sought after comedians globally, and he airs his shows on large international platforms. He has also appeared in a couple of movies, further boosting his résumé as a public figure. In addition, he has been the recipient of several international and local awards.

Does Trevor Noah have siblings on his father's side?

It is unknown whether Trevor Noah's father, Robert remarried after moving on with his life after his relationship with Trevor's mother did not work out. Therefore, no one knows if Trevor has siblings from his father's side.

Trevor Noah spent some time with his father every Sunday, and they reunited properly, after banishing the law criminalising the relationship between whites, blacks, and people of colour. Robert Noah is a chef and would cook a delicious meal when his son comes over.

What is the net worth of the Shingange brothers?

Very little is known of the brothers, and the public is not aware of the profession that the brothers pursue. In addition, their net worth is not public knowledge, but their half brother, Trevor Noah, has a net worth of about $100 million which is cumulative of an annual salary of $16 million.

Trevor Noah's brothers, Andrew and Isaac Shingange, are still alive, although they live in the shadows of their more popular half brother. The brothers live in South Africa, each chasing their individual goals to further put their family's name on the globe for the right reasons.

