A woman celebrated her mother's special moment by getting her face tattooed on her arm

The lady showed her mama the ink and her reaction was priceless, she loved her daughter's ink

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving their relationship while some were envious

A daughter tattoed her mom's face on her arm. Images: @nik_kenzington/ TikTok, @ken.ziiington_/ Instagram

A woman has found an adorable way to celebrate her mother now and forever and netizens are touched.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @nik_kenzington, the mama and her daughter are seen standing. The ladies were dressed to the nines, looking gorgeous. It was the mom's birthday.

The daughter pulled out her arm to show her mother a tattoo she had just gotten. The mom couldn't hold her emotions as she realised that her baby girl inked her face on her arm, adorable. The ink was accompanied by a cute text - "reasons to live, reasons to die".

"A birthday tattoo."

Daughter gets mom's face tattooed on her arm

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the women

The video gained over 230k views, with many online users showing love for the mother-and-daughter relationship.

@Nomakhalad Gasa wrote:

"As a mommy's girl, this made cry. So beautiful ❤️."

@Kefilwe Kgotlaetsile shared:

"I got my dad's thumbprint in a heart shape and i am so glad i did it before he passed ❤️."

@Katlego Malaka commented:

"Ncaaw the reaction SWBL original sound🥺."

@Relebohile stanned:

"Love this 😭♥️🥰."

@Atlie Jade Moamohe said:

"This is so sweet Niki🥹."

Gugulethu Malombo adored:

"Can we take a moment to acknowledge how gorgeous is your mom😍😫 Queen❤️🔥🔥."

@Kgomoco Gabie Pulumo wished:

"I'm not crying, you are❤️❤️❤️😭😭😭Happy birthday to Momzie❤️."

@Onalenna ❤ loved:

"❤️❤️Beautiful 😭😭🥰🥰."

