“Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy”: Cute Girl Visits Late Mom’s Grave, Video Clocks 1 Million Views
- A loving father took his daughter to her mother's grave to wish her a heavenly birthday
- In the captured moment, the bundle of joy stood next to her momma's grave with the smile of a strong girlie
- The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of comfort to the girl and her dad
A video of a cute kiddo visiting her mom's grave has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens touched.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @noudiemk1, the little girl is at a gravesite with her father. They unveiled her mommy's grave. The little one could be seen standing on top of the grave with a smile.
One could tell that she has not grasped the concept of death, understandably so. The kiddo and her father visited the grave to wish the lovely late mother a heavenly birthday. The moment was adorable and emotional.
"My baby's reaction 🥺😭❤️ Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy ❤️❤️❤️."
Kiddo and dad visit mom's grave on her birthday
Watch the emotional TikTok video below:
Netizens show love to the daughter and dad
The video gained over a million views, with many online users sharing words of comfort. See the comments below:
@Miss Benn wished:
"Happy Heavenly Birthday."
@LEBOHANG was heartbroken:
"She's so hurt😭😭😭😭look at the way she's stopping her tears by keeping herself busy with the cloth💔💔."
@Leen.Moolla🌈🌬️ commented:
"The memories 😭and I lost my mom as an adult..this beautiful baby is so strong💕💕 I could never be her🥺 Hugs Sweetheart 🤗 Mums right there with you and Dad💕."
@monde was emotional:
"Just another day of crying with strangers ohh I'm so sorry baby girl ❤️."
@Tatum-Leigh said:
"😭😭😭😭😭😭Strongs princess. Mommies watching over you always🥺🥺🥰😭."
@Boss momma💙💙 asked:
"I just broke down😭 ..is that her beautiful daughter?"
