A loving father took his daughter to her mother's grave to wish her a heavenly birthday

In the captured moment, the bundle of joy stood next to her momma's grave with the smile of a strong girlie

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of comfort to the girl and her dad

A daughter and father adorably wished her mother a heavenly birthday. Images: @noudiemk1

A video of a cute kiddo visiting her mom's grave has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens touched.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @noudiemk1, the little girl is at a gravesite with her father. They unveiled her mommy's grave. The little one could be seen standing on top of the grave with a smile.

One could tell that she has not grasped the concept of death, understandably so. The kiddo and her father visited the grave to wish the lovely late mother a heavenly birthday. The moment was adorable and emotional.

"My baby's reaction 🥺😭❤️ Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy ❤️❤️❤️."

Kiddo and dad visit mom's grave on her birthday

Watch the emotional TikTok video below:

Netizens show love to the daughter and dad

The video gained over a million views, with many online users sharing words of comfort. See the comments below:

@Miss Benn wished:

"Happy Heavenly Birthday."

@LEBOHANG was heartbroken:

"She's so hurt😭😭😭😭look at the way she's stopping her tears by keeping herself busy with the cloth💔💔."

@Leen.Moolla🌈🌬️ commented:

"The memories 😭and I lost my mom as an adult..this beautiful baby is so strong💕💕 I could never be her🥺 Hugs Sweetheart 🤗 Mums right there with you and Dad💕."

@monde was emotional:

"Just another day of crying with strangers ohh I'm so sorry baby girl ❤️."

@Tatum-Leigh said:

"😭😭😭😭😭😭Strongs princess. Mommies watching over you always🥺🥺🥰😭."

@Boss momma💙💙🩷 asked:

"I just broke down😭 ..is that her beautiful daughter?"

