A loving mother unknowingly helped with the cleaning and cooking in preparation for her surprise birthday

When the moment of truth came, the woman couldn't help but be emotional over the beautiful surprise

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing her love and finding the gesture adorable

A family pulled an adorable birthday surprise for their mom and wife. Images: @lesegogalaletsang

A loving mother unknowingly helped to prepare for her surprise birthday, leaving the internet in laughter.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @lesegogalaletsang, the mom is seen helping with cleaning and cooking for her surprise birthday. According to the TikTok user, they told the mom that they were doing a celebratory ceremony for her friend and she was the host.

As she was playing the host role, a moment of truth came and they wished her a happy birthday, singing. They brought out a stunning cake. The mother was filled with emotions as she realised that the moment was about her.

"😂Knowing my mother 😂she had suspicions 😭😂there is nothing as hard as suprising a police officer 😂😂💀🔥🔥🔥😄♥️mme re jele monate shem."

Mom helps prepare for her surprise birthday

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens wish the mom a happy birthday

The video gained over a million views, with many online users loving the moment. See the comments below:

@resegofelicia was emotional:

"I'm chopping onions 😭."

@Duduzile Mrabitshana adored:

"She thought it was for who ?❤️❤️❤️what a surprise happy birthday mama🎂."

@MisterUnstoppable_ loved:

"This is adorable 🎂 🥳 🎉 🎈 🎁 🎊 🎂."

@Carly suggested:

"She shouldn't have done anything 😂😂she was supposed to go out with the 'friend' somewhere thinking you will surprise the friend kanti you will surprise her😂😂🥰she must be tired at this point ❤️👌."

@thategowarona@16 shared:

"My mom was cooking on her suprise birthday, she couldn't take it anymore watching people messing up."

Source: Briefly News