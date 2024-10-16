A Johannesburg mother found her bundle of joy playing around with her pots because of Cocomelon

The little one was imitating the infamous cartoons, leaving her mother entertained

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and loving the young one

A kiddo hilariously imitated Cocomelon with a pot. Images: @miahumbe/ TikTok, @PeopleImages/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

A Johannesburg mom found her baby girl playing with pots because of the cartoons she watched.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @miahumbe, the young one is seen standing in front of a TV, watching the infamous cocomelon cartoons. However, the tricky part was the fact that she wanted to copy what the cartoon characters were doing.

The little bundle of joy went to the kitchen, took a pot and put it on her head like she saw the cartoon characters doing. The mom couldn't help but record the adorable moment.

Kiddo imitates Cocomelon with mom's pots

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens love the Cocomelon fan

The video raked over 130k views, with many online users finding the bundle of joy funny. See the comments below:

@Clindo06 said:

"I copy and paste e serious lena 😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@Blessing expressed:

"No wonder my daughter was touching the oven 🤣and then few days ago I saw an episode on cocomelon and they were baking cake. When I catch you cartoons 🤣🤣."

@mikatekomnisi6 was entertained:

"My favourite 😂😂😂😂😂."

@Thandiwe joked:

"The glass table is gonna turn into a drum set😭😂😂😂."

@the imperfect strive wrote:

"So accurate."

@Swag Jewelz Rza loved:

"😂😂😂Too cute."

@That.Girl.Moki shared:

"I was wondering why the twins like playing with the pots... this explains whyy😂😂😂😂."

@Kholo Semo♥️ said:

"Give her the second one please it will be a drum 😂."

@Mbals feb adored:

"Aw cocomelon🥰."

Father of one hilariously watches soccer on phone instead of TV

In another story, Briefly News reported about a dad who sacrificed his 75-inch TV for his toddler to watch cocomelon.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @hangingwiththemphachoes, the man can be seen in the comfort of his home, sitting in the TV room with his toddler. The adorable one hilariously bullied his father to give him the TV for cartoons.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News