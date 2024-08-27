A Mzansi mom filmed her toddler’s reaction to a Zulu version of one of her favourite Cocomelon nursery rhymes

The little girl is seen zoned in and then shaking her heart in disapproval of the foreign version

Social media users were amused by the clip and pointed out the baby’s funny reaction

A South African mom shared a funny clip of her daughter stunned by the Zulu version of one of her favourite nursery rhymes. The little girl was lost as she watched a familiar Cocomelon scene with a foreign sound.

A Mzansi mom filmed her daughter's classic reaction to the Zulu version of Cocomelon. Image: @khanyisiledyani1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loved the toddler’s reaction and discussed it in the comments.

Mzansi amused by toddler baffled by Zulu Cocomelon

Cocomelon has a huge fan base of energetic toddlers who enjoy their catchy nursery rhymes and fun visuals. Since South Africa is a diverse country, another version was added to accommodate non-English speaking babies to join in on the fun.

One mom decided to try out the Zulu version of Cocomelon with her daughter. She played one of her little girl’s favourite Cocomelon nursery rhymes and filmed her.

The young one was baffled by the familiar illustrations that chose different audio. The toddler shook her head as she tried to unlock the mystery of what happened to her favourite nursery rhyme.

The mom, Khanyisile Dyani, shared the cute video in TikTok with the caption:

“She was so confused by this Zulu version. My baby is confused, sana.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to baby, confused by Zulu Cocomelon

Social media users loved the toddler’s classic reaction and discussed it in the comments:

@JeannyN was amused by:

"The mini head shake of disbelief."

@MarangALetsatsiii spotted that:

"She even shook her head at the beginning."

@Leesa Vaphi shared her toddler's demands:

"My baby told me to change the channel."

@Eva Blaq studied the toddler's moves:

"She was so zoned in, then shook her head and then realised, no man, what did I just watch? What the fluff is this now?"

Mzansi amused by toddler who cannot stand Cocomelon

Briefly News also reported that an amused dad shared a video of her son hysterical over Cocomelon's black sheep. The dad, Collins Mathadisa, shared the hysterical moment on TikTok where Mzansi was floored by the little one's reaction to seeing a foreign animated character.

Netizens shared their amusement in the comments section.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News