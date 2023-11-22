A woman showed her career at sea and gave people a realistic look into her life as an employee

The lady went viral for the vlog of her job on a cruise ship that involves lots of heavy lifting and balance

TikTok users commented on the video in awe of how much the woman does in one day at her job

A woman showed people what her job travelling across the world involved. The professional working on a cruise ship showed people a day in her life.

A TikTok video shows a woman employed on a cruise ship on a day of work. Image: @thato_m40

Source: TikTok

The video got lots of attention from TikTok users who were fascinated by the career. People had lots to say after seeing how much work the woman put in every day

Woman works on a cruise ship

A woman @thato_m40 showed people what it takes to work a cruise ship. In the video, she showed the physical labour involved in being a waitress.

Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds cruise ship worker

The lady left people amazed by how much work she does on a cruise ship. The video inspired others who want to follow the same career path.

shouldbelloyd said:

"Darkside of working on a cruise ship."

khanyisilenokubon7 commented:

"When working on a cruise ship for the first time do they pay for your flight or you pay for yourself?"

UGC with Zii wrote:

"Day 7 I wouldn’t be smilingemzoxsithole. When I found out my girl was pregnant, I worked for like 6/7 months double shift everyday....imagine that time I was working at Dischem."

BraLee remarked:

"Six months on six month off. That's a good trade."

Motso commented:

"If you know why you're there, nothing else matters, you will rest when the contract is finished."

Woman inspires with career

